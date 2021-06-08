https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bidens-press-plane-delayed-result-cicadas?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden Administration is having little luck this week involving travel beginning with Vice President Kamala Harris having mechanical issues on her plane causing a delay, and now on Tuesday President Biden’s press plane facing problems as a result of Brood X cicadas.

Brood X cicadas, which have made a return this year after 17 years underground have caused noise complaints, new food, but now havoc.

“I’m gonna remember this never-ending flight delay 17 years from now, cicadas,” CNN senior White House correspondent, Phil Mattingly tweeted.

Biden, who is scheduled to be on his way to Europe for his first trip overseas in office Wednesday, has plans to meet the Group of Seven industrial nations’ leaders, the European Union and NATO. Additionally, Biden will attend a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to MSN.

The reporters, who intended to cover Biden’s trip, were delayed for about five hours as the airline needed to find a new plane and captain for the flight.

“No, @JonLemire isn’t kidding, the White House press charter for the foreign trip is delayed several hours because of cicada-related mechanical issues,” tweeted Kaitlan Collins from CNN.

