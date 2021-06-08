https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/blue-check-rage-at-merrick-garland-over-e-jean-carroll-decision-sends-sally-yates-trending/

AG Merrick Garland is under fire from his own side after the Biden Justice Department argued in a new brief that the DOJ should defend former President Trump in the defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll:

BREAKING: Biden Justice Dept is backing—yes, backing—Bill Barr’s move to have DOJ take over Trump’s defense in libel suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of rape in 1990s. If successful, drive will almost certainly shut down her suit https://t.co/D70fN1WJD5 — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 8, 2021

So, former AG Bill Barr had it right all along? GOOD TO KNOW:

…The new brief amounts to a Biden administration ratification of the move that then-Attorney General William Barr made last year to assume Trump’s defense in the case https://t.co/gUgKt4uX5J — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) June 8, 2021

Carroll’s attorney is none too pleased, to say the least:

It’s horrific that Donald Trump raped ⁦@ejeancarroll⁩ in a NYC department store years ago. But it’s truly shocking that the current DOJ would allow Donald Trump to get away with lying about it,

thereby depriving our client of her day in court. https://t.co/ogc3QVDYev — Robbie Kaplan (@kaplanrobbie) June 8, 2021

The DOJ’s position is not only legally wrong, it is morally wrong since it would give federal officials free license to cover up private sexual misconduct by publicly brutalizing any woman who has the courage to come forward. — Robbie Kaplan (@kaplanrobbie) June 8, 2021

Calling a woman you sexually assaulted a “liar,” a “slut,” or “not my type” — as Donald Trump did here — is NOT the official act of an American president. We remain confident that Judge Kaplan’s decision will be affirmed by the Second Circuit. — Robbie Kaplan (@kaplanrobbie) June 8, 2021

The White House says they were not consulted on the move:

WH spox: “The White House was not consulted by DOJ on the decision to file this brief or its contents.” https://t.co/SLYWLSEVeG — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2021

Blue-check libs are pissed as well:

Are you kidding me? https://t.co/vjkWkSGebh — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 8, 2021

And, to think, these same people wanted Garland on SCOTUS:

This story keeps popping up in my feed. And every time I see it my head explodes. And then it apparently regenerates. And then it explodes again. Not a great way to spend a Monday night. Or any night. https://t.co/bYKjsk9zM2 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 8, 2021

Thanks, Obama:

Obama picked Garland as a compromise pick because he’s an old fairly conservative white guy. There wasn’t a reason to compromise on the AG pick in that way. really disheartening. https://t.co/bmJjmnCJQ7 — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) June 8, 2021

They’re also mad at Garland for not doing more against GOP politicians and January 6:

The rot goes deep. Shameful dereliction of duty. Not to mention: five months in, zero consequences for the law makers who aided and abetted a violent insurrection. Silence on all fronts from Merrick Garland https://t.co/Q33pm4DxQR — Laura Zigman (@LauraZigman) June 8, 2021

Pssst: It will get worse:

I’m so sick of this shit. https://t.co/5327uYHSRf — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) June 8, 2021

This has Sally Yates trending this morning:

I wanted the AG to be Sally Yates or Preet Bharara. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) June 8, 2021

Shoulda, coulda, woulda but it’s not:

Should have been Sally Yates. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 8, 2021

