By the end of June, Chick-fil-A just might be thanking Burger King for mocking the chicken sandwich giant.

What happened?

tweet last Thursday said it’s making a donation to the Human Rights Campaign — a prominent pro-LGBTQ group — for every Ch’King sandwich sold.

Burger King added that the campaign runs through Pride Month and “even on Sundays” — a not-so-subtle rip at Chick-fil-A’s long-standing policy of staying closed that day, which reflects the Christian values of Chick-fil-A’s founding family.

tweet saying 40 cents of every Ch’King sold will go the HRC and cap with a maximum donation of $250,000.

“This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening,” a Burger King spokesperson said in statement to

USA Today.

The paper added that efforts to boycott Chick-fil-A have recently heated up, and it cited a

Daily Beast story that identifies Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy as a donor to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, which reportedly is trying to derail the pro-LGBTQ Equality Act.

How did folks react?

A number of Twitter users were more than a little annoyed at Burger King’s announcement — and particularly its mockery of Chick-fil-A:

“Since you felt the need to openly show your support to that I’m openly denouncing eating at your chain for the entire month of June!!!” one commenter said. “People don’t have to agree with [the] LGBTQ lifestyle or support it. So keep your chicken sandwich!!! I stand with @ChickfilA.”

“So, While @BurgerKing is respecting LGBTQ+ rights, they are simultaneously disparaging the holy day of over 2 billion Christians around the world,” a user observed. “Bet they wouldn’t do that to other religious groups.”

‘1st off, the reason why Chick-fil-A isn’t open on Sundays is because of the Sabbath, and they want employees to spend time with their family. 2nd you wouldn’t have made this tweet if Chick-fil-A was a Muslim establishment. 3rd BK Chicken sandwiches can’t touch Chick-fil-A sandwiches,” another commenter declared.

“I can’t remember the last time I ate your salty, fatty ‘food,’ but this guarantees I never will again,” another user announced.

“10 of your crap stores don’t do the sales of ONE Chick-fil-A. Keep up the nonsense,” another user said. “How about making decent food and shutting your mouth?”

“I [support] the freedom to be who you are sexually, gender, or color, but since you chose to get in the middle of politics you just lost a customer,” another commenter told Burger King, before asking, “Have you looked at the [Chick-fil-A] lines at noon vs BK? #wokebroke.”

‘I order two Chick-fil-A sandwiches on Saturday. I save one, and then I eat a cold one on Sunday,” another user told Burger King. “Still 100x than your garbage.”

Others pointed out that Burger King’s campaign is nothing more than a marketing ploy — and that if it really supported the LBGTQ community, it would donate a lot more money.

And who can blame commenters who pointed out some recent Burger King missteps?



Anything else?

In November 2019, Chick-fil-A announced it would no longer donate to the Salvation Army or other groups that some deem “anti-LGBTQ” — and some serious backlash resulted.

A couple of months later Cathy said he regretted “discrediting” faith-based organizations by cutting charitable donations to them.

