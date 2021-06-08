https://www.dailywire.com/news/burger-king-tries-to-troll-chick-fil-a-by-donating-to-lgbt-activist-org-even-on-sundays

Burger King attempted to troll Chick-fil-A in a publicity stunt aimed at collecting donations for a left-wing, LGBT activist organization.

Burger King recently launched its “Ch’King” sandwich as part of the national chicken sandwich “war.” In a June 3 tweet, Burger King announced that it would donate 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign for every chicken sandwich sold during “Pride Month.”

The fast food chain appeared to take aim at Chick-fil-A as it promised to donate “even on Sundays.” Burger King said it will donate up to $250,000 or 625,000 sandwiches.

“The #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! During #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich cravings can do good! We are making a donation to [The Human Rights Campaign] for every Ch’King sold.”

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

On June 1, online activists called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A after The Daily Beast reported that the fast-food giant’s CEO, Dan Cathy, was a donor to the National Christian Charitable Foundation (NCF). NCF opposes the Equality Act, which would expand the Civil Rights Act to include protections for the LGBT community at the expense of religious liberty.

Burger King kickstarted its campaign after The Daily Beast’s article dropped. A spokesperson for Burger King told USA Today that the company couldn’t “miss an opportunity” like this one.

“This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening,” the spokesperson said.

Chick-fil-A, which has donated to conservative, Christian organizations, has been a source of controversy for liberal online trolls for years. In 2018, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “boosted” Chick-fil-A in a tweet and received intense backlash from progressives. Dorsey apologized for admitting that he loves the fast food chain, which was considered an even more egregious sin to activists because he said it during Pride Month.

Burger King, by comparison, has been seen as a more progressive advocate. In July 2020, the fast food chain announced they planned to feed their cows lemongrass to reduce the amount of methane emissions from cow farts, which some say contribute to climate change.

“Cow farts & burps are no laughing matter,” Burger King tweeted. “They release methane, contributing to climate change. That’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet by adding lemongrass to reduce their emissions by approximately 33%.”

Burger King was also embroiled in a scandal after Burger King U.K. put out a supposedly misogynistic tweet aimed at encouraging more women to pursue work in culinary fields.

The Daily Wire reported:

According to [Burger King], the majority of the culinary workforce is occupied by men. This led Burger King U.K. to tweet in support of more women entering the field in a celebration of International Women’s Day. The fast-food chain also used the day in order to announce a scholarship program, called H.E.R (Helping Equalize Restaurants), but the initial tweet was enough to upset users on Twitter. The controversial post was a series of tweets, beginning with “women belong in the kitchen,” followed up with “if they want to, of course.” Another tweet continued, “Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”

