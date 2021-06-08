https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/08/bwahahaha-alyssa-milano-considering-run-for-the-house-in-2024-annnd-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, GODS of politics, please please please let this happen. This editor has been a good kid for the most part …

This. Would. Be. SPECTACULAR.

Twitchy fodder for MONTHS AND MONTHS.

From The Hill:

Actor-turned-activist Alyssa Milano may seek to transition from Hollywood to the House, saying she’s “considering” a congressional run in 2024.

“I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R),” Milano told ITK on Tuesday.

“I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” the former “Insatiable” star said.

McClintock won reelection last year with 56 percent of the vote. Then-President Trump beat President Biden in the district by nine points.

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” Milano said.

Uh huh.

Fair question.

Got nothin’ else better to do?

Ouch, we know.

It’s not just you.

But if she ran … THAT would be fun.

***

