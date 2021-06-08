https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/557481-cdc-issues-updated-covid-19-travel-guidance-for-dozens-of-countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel guidance for several countries as vaccinations increase in the U.S. and in some countries across the globe.

The updated international travel guidance, posted Monday, includes advice for travelers who are vaccinated and those who have not gotten a shot.

The update includes guidance for dozens of countries. Iceland, Israel and Singapore were moved into the lowest risk category. Countries like Angola, Djibouti, Finland and Kenya were moved to level 2, while Armenia, Austria and others were put into level 3.

Countries moved to level 4 include Haiti, Nicaragua, North Korea and Uzbekistan. Brazil, India and Iraq, all of which are grappling with severe outbreaks, remain in the category.

The CDC recommends against nonessential travel to Level 3 countries for that those who are unvaccinated and all travel to level 4 countries.

Level 3 countries have 100 to 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, while level 4 countries report over 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

