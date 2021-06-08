https://www.dailywire.com/news/chaotic-video-shows-bystanders-taunting-cops-as-they-struggle-to-control-armed-suspect-democrat-mayor-scolds-officers

A chaotic scene unfolded this past weekend in Democrat-controlled Rochester, New York, when officers tried to control and arrest an armed wanted man resisting arrest as about a dozen bystanders yelled at officers, hurled insults, and rejected warnings to back away from the incident.

In the video, taken and posted online by a bystander (view below), officers can be heard yelling at bystanders to back up, noting that the male suspect they are battling to the ground, who was wanted for multiple felonies, has a gun.

As officers use force to restrain the suspect to the ground, bystanders continuously walk toward the scuffle and yell at officers for “choking” the man and hurl other insults, like, “s*** my d***,” and “y’all a piece of s***.” One or more of the bystanders also tell a black officer, “you’re black,” as he tries to backup the bystanders.

“I am deeply disturbed seeing a resident kicked while he was held to the ground,” embattled Democratic Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said, WHEC 10 News reported. “We must ensure that our police department always acts to protect and serve no matter how difficult the situation or arrest. I appreciate Chief [Cynthia] Herriott-Sullivan taking quick action to suspend the officer involved and further investigate what occurred.”

Interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan has already placed one investigator on administrative duty as a review of the interaction is conducted.

One group, though, is offering officers support. The Rochester Police Locust Club issued a statement slamming the rush to demonize officers and emphasized the risk these men and women on the force persistently face, particularly in Rochester.

“Over the weekend we have had at least six police officers injured in several incidents throughout the city,” the pro-police group said. “Some of those injuries involved the most dangerous situation that a police officer can face when dealing with an armed individual. Unfortunately almost immediately, the public’s attention is drawn to the actions of the police officers. There will always be a review conducted, especially when a police officer uses any type of force.”

“What is not being addressed is the close face-to-face encounters with individuals who are armed and are willing to make use of a firearm against a police officer,” the statement continued. “When police officers are on the ground fighting with an individual who has a firearm that the officers cannot get control of, the first public alarm should be ‘do everything possible to get these individuals off the streets.’”

“As the officers struggled with an individual in possession of a gun and not secured, bystanders surrounded the officers shouting and taking cell phone videos,” the Rochester Police Locust Club outlined. “At any moment, that loaded pistol could have gone off multiple times striking the officers and the individuals that were encroaching on the officers.”

“There will be time in any situation to review the actions of police officers using force. The point in time in which an individual is being disarmed is not the time for anyone to interfere. The public needs to stand up now and speak for the victims of gun violence. It is also time to support police officers who are risking their lives taking armed suspects into custody,” the statement said. “This past weekend officers were fired on first while taking a dangerous suspect into custody. The second incident officers were able to prevent an armed suspect from firing a loaded weapon as they wrestled on the ground to take him into custody. These incidents involved individuals in which information was gathered to make an arrest. Individuals that were being investigated for firearms related crimes, and at the time of apprehension had loaded firearms in their possession.”

“The levels of violence with firearms in this city is unprecedented,” the group concluded. “No child, no adult, and no police officer are safe with individuals armed with illegal firearms committing violent attacks in our city. If our streets are not safe, no one is safe.”

WATCH:

Related: Democrat Mayor’s Home Raided In Connection To Major Drug Bust; Husband Hit With Gun, Drug Charges

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

