The more we learn about the Wuhan Flu and its origins as a bioweapon for the Chinese Communist Party and their People’s Liberation Army, the harder it becomes to believe that American experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci didn’t know about it. After all, the information that has been discovered by The Australian was available to the public for months.

The Australian reported:

Zhou, who conducted the research in conjunction with the Wuhan institute, the University of Minnesota and the New York Blood Centre, was the first to file a patent for a Covid-19 vaccine on February 24 last year, according to documents obtained by The Weekend Australian. This was only five weeks after China admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus.

Zhou is listed as the lead inventor on the patent application lodged by the “Institute of Military Medicine, Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA”.

This is a bombshell that nobody reported until now. It makes one wonder what other bombshells are out there in which journalists or researchers simply haven’t connected the dots. In this case, we have a mysterious death that was under-reported by state-run Chinese media. We have the public records of the patent filing. We have all the fingers pointing to the Wuhan Virology Lab as well as the various laboratories run by the PLA. All that’s needed is for the dots to be connected.

According to The Daily Wire:

Nikolai Petrovsky, a medical researcher at Flinders University who has been creating a vaccine for the coronavirus, told the publication that while it was technically possible a vaccine could have been developed in that short of amount of time, it would be a “remarkable achievement.” He said, “This is something we have never seen achieved before, raising the question of whether this work may have started much ­earlier.”

However, just several weeks after Zhou filed the patent for the vaccine, he died. The Australian reported that the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which is comprised of intelligence agencies from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand — is now investigating Zhou’s “unexplained death” in May.

“While he was an award-­winning military scientist, there were no reports paying tribute to his life. His death was only mentioned in passing in a Chinese-media report in July and at the end of a December scientific paper, both had the word ­’deceased’ in brackets after his name,” the report said. “The Weekend Australian has established that his death has been treated as unusual and is an early line of inquiry under the new Five Eyes probe into the origins of Covid-19 launched by Joe Biden.”

The report said that Zhou had conducted research experimenting with the spike proteins in coronaviruses and vaccine development.

David Asher, who led the Trump administration’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, told Fox News during the last week in May that he had U.S. government biostatisticians calculate the probability that the coronavirus developed evolved in nature and that they concluded that it was “about one in 13 billion.”

There are many things that we’ll never know about the Wuhan Flu because the Chinese Communist Party is a black hole that sucks the truth into it. But other things, like this, are hidden in plain sight.

