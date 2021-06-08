https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/cleveland-clinic-refutes-fauci-no-point-vaccinating-whove-covid-19/

A new study by scientists at the Cleveland Clinic found that there was no point in vaccinating those who’ve had the COVDI019 already.

This makes logical sense and is in line with what the public was always told about infectious disease.

It was only when the megalomaniac Tony Fauci got involved with COVID-19 that healthy people were wearing masks, the entire economy was shut down, the death counts included people who died from the disease and with the disease, and those who had the disease were ordered to get the vaccine.

This study brings a bit of sanity back into the American medical community.

News-Medical.net reported:

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, have recently evaluated the effectiveness of coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19) vaccination among individuals with or without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study findings reveal that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination, indicating that COVID-19 vaccines should be prioritized to individuals without prior infection. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server. In the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which have shown high efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease in clinical trials. However, the ability to vaccinate a large part of the global population is limited by vaccine supply. In order to ensure fair access to vaccines throughout the world, the COVID-19 vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative was launched. In many countries, especially those with low socioeconomic status, there is a serious shortage of vaccines. Thus, in order to get the maximum vaccine benefits, the most vulnerable population should be prioritized for the vaccination.

