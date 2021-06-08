http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/q7r6t-zuKEk/

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo said that we’re “wasting” energy on whether COVID-19 came from a lab or naturally.

After CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said that he doesn’t think the U.S. is adequately prepared for the next pandemic and wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said, “I don’t know what the excuse is, I have to tell you, it’s embarrassing. And even now, all this energy we’re wasting on, was it the lab, was it a bat in the wild or at the market or whatever it is? These are the same people who are so curious now that they want to be right. At the same time that debate was happening early on, they were saying there is no pandemic, that it’s a hoax, that it’s just like the flu, that it won’t be a big deal here.”

