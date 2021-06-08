https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congressional-black-caucus-reportedly-blocking-black-gop-lawmaker-joining?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Congressional Black Caucus, which is currently comprised entirely of Democratic lawmakers, is reportedly blocking Sunshine State Republican Rep. Byron Donalds from gaining membership, according to a source familiar with the CBC’s plans.

BuzzFeed News reported that the congressman’s office said that Donalds has spoken to at least three CBC members about becoming part of the group.

“Congressman Donalds has expressed interest in joining the CBC, but has yet to receive an official invitation,” an aide for the congressman said, according to the outlet. “If given, he’d gladly accept.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

