Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) alleged that Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) subordinates broke into his house and accosted his wife while trying to serve him with a lawsuit.

“Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!” Brooks wrote on June 6. “Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine. More to come!” he added.

Swalwell’s attorney, Philip Andonian, denied the GOP lawmaker’s allegations and claimed Brooks refused to be served with the lawsuit.

“No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks’ house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow,” Andonian said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) votes in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2019. (Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images)

“This was after her initial efforts to avoid service. Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this,” the lawyer told CNN, adding that his team offered to meet Brooks at another location.

“Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service,” Andonian claimed. “He demanded that we serve him. We did just that. The important thing is the complaint has been served and Mo Brooks can now be held accountable.”

According to court filings, Swalwell hired a private investigator to serve Brooks with the lawsuit. Another one of his attorneys, Matthew Kaiser, told CNN that they left the court papers with Brooks’ wife at his Alabama home, although Brooks wrote on Twitter that the private investigator “accosted” her.

Swalwell’s lawsuit alleges that former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Brooks incited a riot that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Lawyers for Trump and Giuliani have disputed the lawsuit, saying their words did not cause the incident.

The Epoch Times has contacted Swalwell’s office for comment.

Brooks last year became the first GOP lawmaker to say that he would challenge the certification of election results during the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress. Meanwhile, Trump recently endorsed Brooks after he announced his intention to run for Senate in Alabama.

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in April, adding the congressman “will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

