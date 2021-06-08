http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8Hj7hBPwIWY/

Center for Renewing America, a conservative think tank, has provided a comprehensive A-Z toolkit for educators, parents, and school board members who seek to stop the advancement and embrace of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in their schools and communities.

Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America, served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) under former President Trump’s administration and was instrumental in banning its use in government agencies.

“Combatting Critical Race Theory is where the cultural fight is, and at the Center for Renewing America we are helping to pick the fight, execute and win it,” Vought said in a statement.

“Winning the debate happens by educating at a national level, and as that national debate unfolds, you will have an outpouring of legislative activity at the county, school board, the state legislature level and who knows, we may have a leverage point to get something done at the federal level,” he added.

The toolkit contains a section devoted to identifying CRT, describing it as an ideological system that “holds that racism is not just a belief held by individuals; rather, it is a system of oppression that has been built into the very structure of our society.”

“In the same way that all the roads in a city interlock to form a system of roads, Critical Social Justice believes that individual racism, cultural racism, and institutional racism overlap to form a system of racism that is present through all of society,” the guide reads.

CRT and Critical Social Justice (CSJ) activists, the guide continues, are advancing a “takeover ideology with an end goal of completely controlling all institutions that are a part of American life.”

“This includes everything from higher education, government, health care, military, law enforcement, and much of corporate America,” the guide continues, explaining why it is essential to stop it at its early stages.

The guide adds that many advocate for CRT materials out of fear and encourages parents and educators to review training, programs, curricula, and school system budgets to see if they are promoting CRT. The guide emphasizes coordination with others to review the materials, providing further tips on how to make a difference, particularly at the school board level, via local community network mobilization as well as launching successful school board campaigns.

“We think of our work as win the national debate, educate at a national level, and, as you have a national debate on the issue, you will have an outpouring of legislative activity at the county level, the school board level, the state legislature level and who knows, we may have a leverage point to get something done at the federal level,” Vought said, according to Fox News.

Republicans are also addressing this at the national level, as three GOP senators, Rick Scott, (FL), Marsha Blackburn (TN), and Mike Braun (IN), introduced a resolution Monday condemning CRT in K-12 schools.

