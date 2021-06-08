https://noqreport.com/2021/06/08/counter-the-lefts-race-war-with-a-class-war/

I’ve always felt that the Civil Rights Acts were a Good Thing, but that the rot set in with the first executive orders mandating quotas and affirmative action.

Now comes Richard Hanania (H/T John Derbyshire ) who writes that “ Woke Institutions is Just Civil Rights Law .” In other words, the woke phenomenon was already coded in the Civil Rights laws and the ruling class just responded to the moral imperative coded in the laws: racial discrimination is evil and we must fight against it. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 banned discrimination based on race and gender. While most at the time thought this would simply remove explicit discrimination… courts and regulators expanded the concept of “non-discrimination” to mean almost anything that advantages one group over another. An important watershed was the decision in Griggs v. Duke Power Co. (1971), in which the Supreme Court ruled that intelligence tests, because they were not shown to be directly related to job performance, could not be used in hiring since blacks scored lower on them, and it did not matter whether there was any intent to discriminate. Once discrimination was encoded in law as a Bad Thing, it was natural […]

