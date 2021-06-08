https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/couple-arrested-connection-freeway-road-rage-shooting-left-6-year-old-child-dead/

Orange County, CA – Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a road rage shooting that left a 6-year-old child dead.

Last month, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was sitting in the back of his mother’s car on the way to kindergarten in Yorba Linda on the 55 freeway when the road rage shooting incident happened.

Aiden’s mother had an exchange with a couple in a white Volkswagen over a lane change.

California Highway Patrol Detectives said a woman was driving the Volkswagen and a man, who was sitting in the passenger seat opened fire.

Shortly after the shooting, Aiden Leos said, “Mommy my tummy hurts.”

The mother went to pick up her child and he was bleeding on her and turned blue.

Authorities arrested the couple after a 17-day manhunt and $500,000 reward.

“We have recovered what we believe are the weapon and automobile used in the crime,” Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said. “Information from the public throughout this process has been extremely helpful.”

The couple will be arraigned on Tuesday and may face murder charges.

“We’ll be and we are as we speak executing search warrants to get additional evidence that we’re going to and want to collect,” Orange County DA Todd Spitzer told reporters Sunday night. “And we’re putting this case together. I feel very, very good about the case.”

More from CBS Los Angeles:

Marcus Eriz and Wynne Lee, arrested in the 55 Freeway shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos, stashed the VW, used during the incident in the garage of one of Eriz’s relatives who was away on vacation. The car is registered to Lee’s parents. https://t.co/yPVV42zl9y pic.twitter.com/s6gLzf0QU7 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 8, 2021

