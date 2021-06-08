https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c09120bbafd42ff585fa94
Gunmen stormed a camp of a UK-based mine clearance group in Afghanistan, killing 10 people. Afghan officials blame the Taliban for the attack, while the militants deny this….
The Congress of El Salvador has formally approved the government’s ‘Bitcoin Law’ by a qualified majority, making the Central American nation the world’s first country to officially adopt a cryptocurre…