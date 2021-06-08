https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/copy-edit-crowder-fights-a-girl-to-bring-some-reality-to-zero-accountability-culture

In this clip, Steven Crowder examined a news story involving a female Amazon delivery driver who [according to reports] violently assaulted a 67-year-old customer in front of her home. Crowder also shared a video montage packed with examples of women becoming violent appearing to lack the fear of retaliation.

Crowder recruited his intern, Lily, and demonstrated the difference between the strength of a woman vs the strength of a man. Watch the clip for an illustration of what Crowder believes is an accountability issue in our culture.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

