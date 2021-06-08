https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/08/dear-gawd-make-it-stop-terry-mcauliffe-sharing-another-video-of-his-awkward-and-cringey-old-white-guy-dancing-goes-so-hilariously-wrong/

June 8th (today) is the Democratic primary in Virginia.

Yeah, shucky darn, Northam can’t run again (right now), but that only means the guy who was in office before him is trying to get the Democratic nod for governor again.

Terry McAwful.

Sorry.

Terry McAuliffe.

Who thinks people on Twitter want to watch a cringey old white guy dance around on stage.

I heard folks wanted more dancing videos! pic.twitter.com/S4fPaEpK2X — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 8, 2021

You heard wrong, Terry.

So so so very wrong.

We just wanted you all to know HOW MANY TIMES we had to watch this disaster to grab a screenshot for the featured story pic … SO MANY. Our eyes are now bleeding and we may never ever be able to hear this song again without vomiting profusely but this is the job we signed up for, ya’ know?

Heh.

OMG, WHAT THE HELL IS HE THINKING?!

Who is advising him to do this? All we can think is they don’t want him to win the Dem primary because EGADS.

It did NOT go over well.

is this what they mean by white boy summer — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 8, 2021

.@PolitiBunny This is what happens when the Metamucil kicks in. — Guardian USAF (@GuardianUSAF) June 8, 2021

*snort*

From where? The voices in your head? This is CRINGE and that’s after the fact that it’s you doing it. — RMB (@rms432) June 8, 2021

Well that clinches the Bingo Night demographic. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 8, 2021

Beat these moves pic.twitter.com/MC7q5shvGz — King Angry Ostrich (@Angrybeaky) June 8, 2021

Wow I thought you were trying to ease the burn of your hemorrhoids?Dancing? Nah — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) June 8, 2021

No. No you didn’t. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) June 8, 2021

When JELL-O night is announced at the retirement home. https://t.co/XOKnPkW0yP — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 8, 2021

Or pudding night!

You were terribly misinformed. https://t.co/iLMe7sYnyS — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 8, 2021

Terribly.

This is more embarrassing than blackface https://t.co/UH5awJOHM7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

Let us not forget that Northam almost showed us all how to moonwalk at a presser but his wife stopped him.

Guy is a legit crook and this might be the worst thing he’s ever done. Please best this clown, @GlennYoungkin! 🤡 https://t.co/Z3KRTdHdkj — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 8, 2021

Great googly moogly https://t.co/8PVvcDymqK — Damon Harris (@ThatsDame) June 8, 2021

So he doesn’t hear well, either https://t.co/HnGe2levbt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 8, 2021

I dare you to find one person who you heard this from https://t.co/r2gXWz0Vtr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2021

You heard wrong https://t.co/7GsRT49shG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

Terry McAuliffe’s dancing is McAwful.

***

