Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday reiterated her support for getting rid of the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the upper chamber.

“The Founders debated this,” the Massachusetts lawmaker told Real America’s Voice on Wednesday on Capitol Hill. “They had lived through the Articles of Confederation where you had to have super majorities, and they seriously considered for regular legislation, should they require a supermajority in either house.

“And they said, ‘You know, for some things, we should, like impeaching a president, but not for regular legislation. If it passes the House, if it passes the Senate, and if it’s signed by the president, that’s good enough to make it law of the land.’ That was how our Founders saw it. And if it was good enough for the Founders, it is good enough for me.”

On the issue of Democrats having frequently used the parliamentary tactic when GOP President Trump was in office, Warren said, “I think that what we need is we need majority rule in this country, and giving [Senate Republican leader] Mitch McConnell a veto over people’s access to vote over corruption in our government, I think is fundamentally wrong.”

President Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress largely want to end the filibuster to get major legislation — including bills on infrastructure spending and election reform — passed by a simple majority in the evenly split Senate.

However, at least one Senate Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is opposed to the effort, which has upset the more progressive wing of the party, which would include Warren.

