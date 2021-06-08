https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/democratic-spokesperson-locks-down-after-zinging-sen-joe-manchin-for-living-on-a-houseboat/

Democratic spokesperson Jenna Valle-Riestra has locked down her Twitter account, and Gabe Fleisher claims it was over a tweet in which she tried to zing Sen. Joe Manchin by saying he lives on a houseboat, which is true. But certainly, the founding fathers wouldn’t have trusted their democratic experiment to a man who lives on a houseboat, right?

Shots fired at Manchin from the No. 2 Senate Democrat’s press secretary 👀 Frustration towards the West Virginian growing among his colleagues and their aides… https://t.co/0j2pvsegEl — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) June 6, 2021

Durbin’s spox locked her account and deleted the tweet aimed at Manchin. Here it is… pic.twitter.com/CbyZ4FuyxF — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) June 6, 2021

Aside from the drama of “the survival” of the country, what’s so wrong with living on a boat?

That actually makes me think better of him. — Miracle Max (@maxbsawicky) June 6, 2021

I just learned about this and personally think it’s awesome. Its a luxury yacht he got on a huge sale and is his primary residence in DC costing 1/5 what a house would and because of the deal he got was a much better investment than renting an apartment. — Meghan Blake (@mjbatson1991) June 7, 2021

House boats are awesome how is that an insult? — Kaz (@kazumaneetking) June 6, 2021

Wait I don’t understand is ‘lives in a houseboat’ supposed to be an insult? I assumed the tweet was an endorsement. https://t.co/hIPXBzf07J — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 7, 2021

If “the survival of this democratic experiment rests in the hands of a man who lives in a houseboat” I will sleep soundly at night. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 7, 2021

MacGyver lived on a houseboat. Case closed. — Clara Stillwater (@ClaraStillwater) June 7, 2021

Quincy lived on a boat and he’s an American hero. — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) June 6, 2021

Sonny Crocket also lived on a boat. . .with a crocodile. pic.twitter.com/jAp1JaxeF6 — Cypress Ed 🌐 (@CypressEd) June 7, 2021

Damn. I aspire to live in a houseboat. How great would that be? — KRenner (@KRenner2) June 7, 2021

Franklin would absolutely be interested in examining the houseboat. — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) June 7, 2021

Actually I think that’s exactly what our founding fathers envisioned. — Ginger & Georgia (@ginger__georgia) June 7, 2021

Yeah the founding fathers definitely wanted millionaires that had residences in DC and at home, never had town halls to listen to constituents in their state, and made money off insider knowledge (ALLEGEDLY) I’ll take the guy in the houseboat or trailer — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) June 7, 2021

The elitism of this comment is staggering. And, In fact, it’s exactly what our founders wanted. Citizen government, run by people who are not professional politicians. This shows how horribly out of touch many in Washington are. — Dose of Reality (@DoseofReality55) June 6, 2021

Whoops. The Democrat Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee lives on a houseboat. — James Fannin (@JamesFannin) June 7, 2021

What kind of slam is this? Not even in the same area code as a good joke. — BruinEric (@BruinEric) June 7, 2021

Dems internal polling for 2022 must be terrible. You can cut their desperation with a butter knife. — Jurisprudent (@The_Law_Suit) June 6, 2021

Maybe when Democrats stop pretending everything is a “threat to democracy” they’ll have better luck. — Gotham Patriot 🇺🇸 (@PatriotGotham) June 7, 2021

The Washingtonian reports that Manchin’s boat is called “Almost Heaven” and senators like to party on it. He bought the boat for $220,000, while the median sales price for a single-family home in D.C. recently passed $1 million.

We’d check and see if Valle-Riestra explained why she deleted the tweet, but as we said, she’s protected her account.

