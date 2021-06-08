https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/democratic-spokesperson-locks-down-after-zinging-sen-joe-manchin-for-living-on-a-houseboat/

Democratic spokesperson Jenna Valle-Riestra has locked down her Twitter account, and Gabe Fleisher claims it was over a tweet in which she tried to zing Sen. Joe Manchin by saying he lives on a houseboat, which is true. But certainly, the founding fathers wouldn’t have trusted their democratic experiment to a man who lives on a houseboat, right?

Aside from the drama of “the survival” of the country, what’s so wrong with living on a boat?

The Washingtonian reports that Manchin’s boat is called “Almost Heaven” and senators like to party on it. He bought the boat for $220,000, while the median sales price for a single-family home in D.C. recently passed $1 million.

We’d check and see if Valle-Riestra explained why she deleted the tweet, but as we said, she’s protected her account.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...