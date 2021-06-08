https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/desantis-robinson-2024-watch-north-carolinas-lieutenant-governor-take-on-biden-antifa-and-black-lives-matter/
As you know, the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention was held this past weekend, and despite former President Donald Trump speaking, the biggest media takeaway seemed to be a social media firestorm over whether Trump had his pants on backward. (USA Today did a fact-check and determined that Trump was wearing his pants correctly.)
Caleb Hull would like us not to miss this moment from the convention. It’s just three-and-a-half minutes, and as Hull says, it’s “worth every second.” Watch as North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson talks about taking the fight to the Biden administration, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter.
I encourage you all to take a minute to listen to this fiery speech by Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson.
It’s worth every second. pic.twitter.com/oJ6ubGyoFJ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 8, 2021
That’s what we want to hear.
Wow. He just stormed to the front of my 2024 pack. Actually he’s alone there but it’s early.
— ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 8, 2021
Gave me goose bumps. He needs to run for Prez.
— whifferdill (@thebubbare) June 8, 2021
I’ll vote for him!
— Barry Wells (@aceinsura) June 8, 2021
Lordy, he announced his 2024 run yet? 😀
— Michael Kreitzer (@entrigant) June 8, 2021
Mark Robinson 2024
— Erik Mochrie (@DaLeRo518) June 8, 2021
DeSantis Robinson 2024
— Justin W. Partlow (@partlowjustin) June 8, 2021
This is the GOP’s future. Give me more of this please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Mames (@1_InsanePenguin) June 8, 2021
Can’t get enough of this! This is what a leader looks like! 👊👏 pic.twitter.com/kbMkb4aryW
— Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) June 8, 2021
Mark Robinson clearly knows a thing or two about how to work a room
— CCCC (@CJCDADADA) June 8, 2021
That was a speech right there!
— Harrell Pittman (@pittecu77) June 8, 2021
Another star destined for great things.
— Giovanni Sammartino🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Primo_Levi) June 8, 2021
Inject this into my veins…https://t.co/cIQqXs8sEd
— Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 8, 2021
ready to run through a wall after hearing this!
— Kurt Whit (@KrucialEngineer) June 8, 2021
Fantastic speech! Every word is so true.
— Max Townson (@cullmanmtownson) June 8, 2021
This guy wow 🤩 that was a brilliant speech and I’m from England
— blake katuin (@blakek69) June 8, 2021
Well. I’m a Brit and I would vote for him every day of the week.
— lndolant Dad (@IndolantDad) June 8, 2021
Wow what a speech and what a challenge to all Americans! Amen!
— Mark serricchio (@Markserricchio1) June 8, 2021
How had we not heard of this guy before? Turns out we have. Good job electing him, North Carolina.
