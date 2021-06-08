https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/desantis-robinson-2024-watch-north-carolinas-lieutenant-governor-take-on-biden-antifa-and-black-lives-matter/

As you know, the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention was held this past weekend, and despite former President Donald Trump speaking, the biggest media takeaway seemed to be a social media firestorm over whether Trump had his pants on backward. (USA Today did a fact-check and determined that Trump was wearing his pants correctly.)

Caleb Hull would like us not to miss this moment from the convention. It’s just three-and-a-half minutes, and as Hull says, it’s “worth every second.” Watch as North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson talks about taking the fight to the Biden administration, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter.

I encourage you all to take a minute to listen to this fiery speech by Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson. It’s worth every second. pic.twitter.com/oJ6ubGyoFJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 8, 2021

That’s what we want to hear.

Wow. He just stormed to the front of my 2024 pack. Actually he’s alone there but it’s early. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 8, 2021

Gave me goose bumps. He needs to run for Prez. — whifferdill (@thebubbare) June 8, 2021

I’ll vote for him! — Barry Wells (@aceinsura) June 8, 2021

Lordy, he announced his 2024 run yet? 😀 — Michael Kreitzer (@entrigant) June 8, 2021

Mark Robinson 2024 — Erik Mochrie (@DaLeRo518) June 8, 2021

DeSantis Robinson 2024 — Justin W. Partlow (@partlowjustin) June 8, 2021

This is the GOP’s future. Give me more of this please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mames (@1_InsanePenguin) June 8, 2021

Can’t get enough of this! This is what a leader looks like! 👊👏 pic.twitter.com/kbMkb4aryW — Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) June 8, 2021

Mark Robinson clearly knows a thing or two about how to work a room — CCCC (@CJCDADADA) June 8, 2021

That was a speech right there! — Harrell Pittman (@pittecu77) June 8, 2021

Another star destined for great things. — Giovanni Sammartino🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Primo_Levi) June 8, 2021

Inject this into my veins…https://t.co/cIQqXs8sEd — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 8, 2021

ready to run through a wall after hearing this! — Kurt Whit (@KrucialEngineer) June 8, 2021

Fantastic speech! Every word is so true. — Max Townson (@cullmanmtownson) June 8, 2021

This guy wow 🤩 that was a brilliant speech and I’m from England — blake katuin (@blakek69) June 8, 2021

Well. I’m a Brit and I would vote for him every day of the week. — lndolant Dad (@IndolantDad) June 8, 2021

Wow what a speech and what a challenge to all Americans! Amen! — Mark serricchio (@Markserricchio1) June 8, 2021

How had we not heard of this guy before? Turns out we have. Good job electing him, North Carolina.

‘Stop using ME, a Black man, as your pawn’: Watch NC Lt. Gov Mark Robinson trigger TF out of Dems talking about election integrity and voting rights https://t.co/sfMiTYFJmS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 23, 2021

