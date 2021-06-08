https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/desantis-robinson-2024-watch-north-carolinas-lieutenant-governor-take-on-biden-antifa-and-black-lives-matter/

As you know, the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention was held this past weekend, and despite former President Donald Trump speaking, the biggest media takeaway seemed to be a social media firestorm over whether Trump had his pants on backward. (USA Today did a fact-check and determined that Trump was wearing his pants correctly.)

Caleb Hull would like us not to miss this moment from the convention. It’s just three-and-a-half minutes, and as Hull says, it’s “worth every second.” Watch as North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson talks about taking the fight to the Biden administration, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter.

That’s what we want to hear.

How had we not heard of this guy before? Turns out we have. Good job electing him, North Carolina.

