Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pulled no punches during a passionate speech on Monday at a signing for two bills that were crafted to crackdown on Chinese influence in the state.

After DeSantis signed the two bills, he continued his remarks and took special aim at far-left activists who throw a fit in the U.S. over election security bills while taking money from China.

“And then I don’t even need to discuss, you know, these entertainers and the athletes and these business people,” DeSantis said. “If you’re somebody that will light your hair on fire because Georgia is requiring voter ID but yet you’re lining your pocket with money from China and not a peep about the slave labor that’s going on over there, you, my friend are a hypocrite, and you’re not somebody that should be taken seriously.”

“And yet, that seems to be the normal course of things,” he continued. “And I think a lot of these companies, you know, who’ve tried to become woke and try to basically get in with some of these far-left activists when it comes to things like voter ID, they have a really hard time explaining how if that’s the line in the sand for them, how they could possibly have these business relationships that they do in China and specifically with the Chinese Communist Party, because you don’t get to have big business relationships there unless you have the imprimatur of the CCP.”

“So I think what the legislature did was great,” he concluded. “It was long overdue, but particularly, I don’t see how anyone could have lived through the last year and a half and not come to the conclusion that there’s something fundamentally wrong about how this regime is influencing so many different institutions and industries around the world.”

RON DESANTIS, GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA (R): But as we saw what happened with COVID. I’ve always viewed China as an adversary. In fact, I think once COVID really started, someone leaked some Chinese intelligence where they looked at all the governors, and I was one of like five governors that were considered the most hostile to the CCP. It’s true. I mean, it’s true. At the same time, even with that, that background, if you look at how all of this, this comes out of this lab and Wuhan, they basically have the, WHO is in the pocket of the Communist Party of China. They basically were having everybody look the other way, the WHO, a lot of the U.S. researchers, we see that in Fauci’s emails, unfortunately, with folks. And so the idea was to try to whitewash the role of the CCP in this virus. And it wasn’t just WHO, it wasn’t just bureaucracies, you saw the academic community largely circle the wagons and defend the CCP, you saw corporate media. Remember, there were ’60 Minutes,’ not the most credible news source I think we’ve come to find out in Florida, they did a thing saying, ‘Oh, no lab leak,’ and they use the one guy–who is probably would have been partially culpable for ensuring this type of gain of function research–as the reason why. So they would say it’s a conspiracy theory, without any basis to say that, and then they would say, oh, it obviously just came from a bat in a wet market without any evidence that ultimately supported that and you gotta wonder why were they so insistent on trying to characterize this leaking from a lab as a conspiracy theory? Yes, part of it was, you know, the number one instinct for corporate media for the four years was, anything Trump said they were against, no matter what. Trump could say the sky is blue, they would say no, that’s false, and then try to go– So that was part of it. That’s just their instinct. They wanted to weaponize COVID against Trump. But I think it was more than that. I do think it’s, there’s deeper relationship between these big media conglomerates, financial relationships between them, and the and the Chinese government. And I think that that also was a big reason why they tried to whitewash that, but when you see all the different ways in which and then, of course, big tech was censoring people who wanted to have inquiries into the lab leak theory, you get taken down off social media, if you said that, and of course, the Chinese Communist Party, they were the leading proponent of lockdowns, they were advocating them for Italy and all this other stuff. When you were criticizing lockdowns last March or April, you would get deplatformed or you would get censored by social media companies. And so they’ve run interference for the CCP, multiple times, these are some of the biggest, most powerful companies in the world. And then I don’t even need to discuss, you know, these entertainers and the athletes and these business people. If you’re somebody that will light your hair on fire, because Georgia is requiring voter ID, but yet you’re lining your pocket with money from China and not a peep about the slave labor that’s going on over there, you, my friend are a hypocrite, and you’re not somebody that should be taken seriously. And yet, that seems to be the normal course of things. And I think a lot of these companies, you know, who’ve tried to become woke and try to basically get in with some of these far-left activists when it comes to things like voter ID, they have a really hard time explaining how if that’s the line in the sand for them, how they could possibly have these business relationships that they do in China and specifically with the Chinese Communist Party, because you don’t get to have big business relationships there unless you have the imprimatur of the CCP. So I think what the legislature did was great. It was long overdue, but particularly, I don’t see how anyone could have lived through the last year and a half and not come to the conclusion that there’s something fundamentally wrong about how this regime is influencing so many different institutions and industries around the world. And so today, Florida says, ‘We’re fighting back and we’re going to make sure the laws of this state reflect that.’ Thanks, everybody.

