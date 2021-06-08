https://www.newsmax.com/politics/desantis-fundraisers-trump-republicans/2021/06/08/id/1024296

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, capitalizing on his rising star status, is embarking on a major out-of-state fundraising effort.

Politico noted that DeSantis will use the fundraising swing to raise money for his reelection efforts and cultivate a national donor network that could propel a prospective presidential run in 2024.

The Republican governor is set to host a half-dozen reelection fundraisers this week in southern California. His stops will include fundraisers in Los Angeles, San Diego, Irvine, and Manhattan Beach. He is also scheduled to appear in Las Vegas for a big bucks event.

Politico said that in the weeks ahead, DeSantis is also expected to make a fundraising tour through the Northeast.

The outlet noted Republican Party donors have praised him for his anti-coronavirus lockdown policies, while looking for the next generation of party leaders.

“DeSantis is very smart to use his reelection and his national ascendancy to travel the country, raising money and building a network that could serve him well in 2022 and beyond,” said Scott Jennings, a former top political adviser for President George W. Bush. “Circumstances are coming together for him quite nicely, and his operation appears agile enough to understand it all and take advantage of it.”

Republican donors are treating DeSantis as a national figure, according to Politico. Invites to a Thursday fundraiser, co-hosted by former San Diego County GOP Chairman Tony Krvaric and real estate investor Cathy Herrick, call DeSantis “America’s Governor.”

Those invited are being asked to donate as much as $100,000.

“The interest is sky-high and we expect a very successful visit,” Krvaric said.

According to Politico, a recent event in Kentucky raised about $300,000 for his reelection bid

“I just felt he was a perfect fit to come into Kentucky, especially with the group that we had,” said GOP megadonor Kelly Craft. “A lot of the folks have places in Florida and the reception was amazing. This is a guy who has a national name but at the same time is focused on Floridians.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said Monday he’d consider DeSantis as a 2024 running mate.

In an interview on the Fox Business Network show “Varney & Co.,” Trump said “there are numerous people that are great” for the No. 2 spot on the ticket — but quickly said “sure,” when asked about a possible run with DeSantis.

“I would certainly consider Ron,” he said. “I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know and my endorsement helped him tremendously and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

