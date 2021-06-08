https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-de-blasio-nyc-board-of-correction-votes-to-end-solitary-confinement-in-prisons/

“His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about.”

“Speaking in front of the same escalators where Trump launched his 2016 campaign, de Blasio blasted the president’s rollback of Obama-era environmental policies, his move to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and his appointment of climate change skeptics to the Cabinet,” adds the article.

Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI

“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a crowd of angry protesters Monday at a raucous rally promoting the city’s Green New Deal inside the lobby of Trump Tower, where the Democrat threatened President Trump’s family company with millions of dollars in fines if his buildings don’t comply with new environmental standards,” reports Fox News.

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio was publicly mocked during a rally inside Trump Tower over the weekend; with countless protesters panning his decision to “ban” future construction of “classic” glass and steel skyscrapers.

‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: De Blasio -Polling at 0.00%- Says He Has ‘Nowhere to Go but UP!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.19

Failing Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio struck an optimistic tone over the weekend; saying he simply has “nowhere to go but up” after recent polls showed the New York City Mayor at 0.00% in Iowa.

“I learned a long time ago about polling, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Right now, I’ve got nowhere to go but up,” said De Blasio on CNN.

Bill de Blasio: “I learned a long time ago about polling, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Right now, I’ve got nowhere to go but up.” pic.twitter.com/epy7ljN4JZ — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019

A new poll released last week shows President Trump is more popular in ultra-liberal New York than Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio; topping the far-left leader by more than 5% throughout the state.

“This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29% Trump: 34%,” posted a reporter from the New York Times.

This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29%

Trump: 34% Via new Siena College poll:https://t.co/TOwK0fkhbW — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 10, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continues to poll at 0.00% in Iowa, with a new survey showing the far-left leader gaining zero votes out of 600 local Democrats.

“How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” asked CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

“It’s a poll of 600 Iowans eight months before the caucuses. This is just the beginning of a very long process,” said de Blasio.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera to Democrat presidential candidate Bill de Blasio: “How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” De Blasio responds: “Ana, it’s a poll of 600 Iowans…” pic.twitter.com/n7QtR1g6WR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

The horrible polling numbers come as “wealthy” millennials flee NYC due to housing costs, massive taxes, and burdensome business regulations.

“Wealthy millennials are not interested in trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. In fact, according to a new study, they are actually leaving New York state altogether,” reports Fox Business. “Based on data provided by the IRS from the 2015 to 2016 tax year, a June 2019 SmartAsset study listed New York as the top state rich millennials are fleeing.”

According to the survey, “rich” millennials include those younger than 35 with an income of $100,000 or higher. Wealthy young Americans are also fleeing Illinois, Virginia, and Massachusetts.