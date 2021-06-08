https://www.dailywire.com/news/disney-promo-claims-marvel-supervillain-loki-is-gender-fluid

The Marvel character Loki (as played by Tom Hiddleston) will be getting his own standalone Disney+ series. According to a recent show promo, the shape-shifting character will be portrayed as gender-fluid and able to change sex as he morphs in the television program debuting Wednesday.

As noted by Collider, a quirky 18-second ad for the upcoming Marvel Studios show featured a folder and dossier in which Loki’s sex is classified as “Fluid.”

POV: You’ve just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios’ #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Collider noted that the character Lady Loki will likely be present in the show.

“We have already seen that Loki has the ability to disguise himself as other people. However, we have never seen him shapeshift into someone of the opposite sex,” noted Collider.” That appears to be changing, as the TVA’s folder lists Loki’s sex as fluid in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail. This is just not an exciting addition of explicit LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU; this all but confirms the addition of Lady Loki in the show.”

“To get you caught up, Lady Loki is essentially no different from the Loki we’ve come to know and love,” it continued. “Although, she does have one major difference, and that is that she was created after the god inhabited a human body previously meant for the spirit of Lady Sif. Loki was able to take over this body, using it in recent years to do what he does best: trick and manipulate. In the 2019 novel ‘Loki: Where Mischief Lies’ by author Mackenzi Lee, Loki’s gender fluidity and pansexuality were confirmed as canon, at least in the current comic timeline. It looks like it might become canon in the MCU as well.”

Going into its much-anticipated “Phase IV,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) appears to be living up a promise to amplify and increase LGBTQ representation in big ways. The first openly gay superhero, Phastos, played by “Atlanta” actor Brian Tyree Henry will take center stage in the upcoming Marvel film, “The Eternals.” Speaking with Logo in 2020, actor Haaz Sleiman, whose character in the movie will be married to Phastos, said that the movie will not only feature a same-sex kiss but also a gay family with a child.

“I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by ‘Atlanta’s’ Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child,” said Sleiman.

"I'm married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by 'Atlanta's' Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child," said Sleiman.

As to the climactic first gay kiss in Marvel history, Sleiman described film the moment as "beautiful," bringing tears to the eyes of everyone on set. "It's a beautiful, very moving kiss," said Sleiman. "Everyone cried on set. For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part."

