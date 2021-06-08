https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/08/judge-orders-chicago-mayor-to-clarify-her-racist-interview-policy-n1452873

Racism Is Ok Sometimes

Following an order from U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee, attorneys for Chicago’s unabashedly racist mayor Lori Lightfoot told a judge on June 7 that they will file a sworn declaration clarifying the mayor’s policy on allowing interviews only to “people of color,” according to The Daily Caller.

Lightfoot’s office snubbed its noses at interview requests from at least two white reporters, explaining that the mayor would only grant requests from black or brown journalists. There was no mention of the mayor’s policy for Asian reporters, native American reporters, or light-skinned Hispanic reporters.

Lightfoot seemed to be pretty clear about her interview intentions in a tweet from May 19,

This is exactly why I’m being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

According to court papers, Lightfoot had still not granted any interviews to white reporters as of June 2. This is the sort of behavior that tells me the left has never been about equality, but about revenge, though I’m not sure how far back I would have to go to even find a white politician publicly denying an interview request to a black reporter.

The Daily Caller and Judicial Watch filed the suit on May 27 after Lightfoot denied an interview to Daily Caller reporter Thomas Catenacci based on his oppressive white skin tone. I’m guessing they googled him for proof of pigment.

The suit alleges that Mayor Lightfoot’s denial violates the Daily Caller’s and Catenacci’s First Amendment rights and Catenacci’s right to equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment.

“There is no excuse for racial discrimination,” Catenacci stated. “Every day that goes by without the Mayor granting my interview request because of my race violates my rights and tramples on the First Amendment.”

“It’s absurd that an elected official believes she can discriminate on the basis of race,” Daily Caller Editor-in-Chief Ethan Barton said. “Mayor Lightfoot’s decision is clearly blocking press freedom through racial discrimination.”

I was going to attempt to interview the mayor myself and get to the bottom of this but, you know…

