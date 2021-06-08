https://bigleaguepolitics.com/feds-recover-bitcoin-ransom-from-colonial-pipeline-hack-but-skeptics-poke-holes-in-the-official-story/

The federal government has recovered most of the Bitcoins sent to pay the colonial pipeline ransom as the hackers were attempting to cash out their Bitcoin…or so the official story goes.

The feds are going around telling people they did such a great job saving the day and recovering the ransom. Previously, the U.S. government had said it was a private sector matter and opted not to intervene.

“Earlier today, the Department of Justice has found and recaptured the majority of the ransom Colonial paid to the DarkSide network,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said during a press conference on Monday.

“Using technology to hold businesses, and even whole cities, hostage for profit is decidedly a 21st-century challenge, but the old adage ‘follow the money’ still applies,” she added.

“Today, the FBI successfully seized criminal proceeds from a Bitcoin wallet that DarkSide ransomware actors used to collect a cyber ransom payment from a victim,” FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said.

“Since last year, we’ve been pursuing an investigation into DarkSide, a Russia based cybercrime group. The DarkSide ransomware variant is one of more than 100 ransomware variants that the FBI is currently investigating,” he added.

However, skeptics are poking holes in the official story circulating from the feds. This could be the latest deep state con job to shield their incompetence or to provide cover for one of their diabolical schemes.

Analysts on social media are not buying the official government story on this recovered ransom:

More info from the warrant here. So it looks like I was right. The FBI did not obtain the private keys. Instead, they took legal action against an exchange or some kind of custodial wallet that has servers in N California (Coinbase, lol?). These “hackers” were grossly incompetent pic.twitter.com/27YN3FMJUM — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2021

This description by The New York Times cyber beat reporters is NOT what happened. To be clear, there was no hack. Feds did not do something innovative here. They used legal mechanisms and tracked a publicly available ledger to secure the bitcoin from this alleged hacking group. pic.twitter.com/exc6VqYZaS — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2021

Also, I kept seeing so much FUD about the FBI recovering some bitcoins through “Hack” yesterday…

Guys, if Bitcoin was hacked, we would be at 0 lol, not a 10% drop. The FBI just tracked the funds through coinbase and issued a warrant to freeze those funds, end of story. pic.twitter.com/tkt66Yj8mV — Devchart 👨🏻‍💻 (@devchart) June 8, 2021

just to get everything straight: >colonial pipeline “hacked”

>wow oil price go up

>wow we need renewables

>ransom paid

>pipeline opened

>entire bitcoin ransom recovered

>bitcoin was on a “bitcoin server” (lmfao) in South Carolina

>FBI saves the day pic.twitter.com/RSY5kwww7a — Dasein. (@CavedIsolation) June 8, 2021

It is expected that this convenient event will be used as an excuse to attack cryptocurrency at a time when the globalist financial industry is struggling under the weight of immense debt and inflation.

Big League Politics has reported on how Biden is intending to raise taxes to help pay for his record-breaking federal spending spree:

“President Joe Biden is planning to implement the largest tax hike in 30 years in order to pay for his reckless fiscal policies.

Biden will be reportedly increasing the corporate tax from 21 to 28 percent, raising income taxes on individuals who make above $400,000, increasing business and estate taxes, and raising the capital gains tax for millionaires. This will be done in part to fund the $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 bailout spending and the broader economic plan attached to that proposal.

The Tax Policy Center has estimated that Biden’s tax hikes will steal $2.1 trillion from the American taxpayer over the course of a decade.

“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” former Biden economic aide Sarah Bianchi said to Bloomberg News. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”

Not every Democrat is happy with Biden implementing America Last economic policies. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that raising taxes is a “ridiculous” notion before later folding and then claiming “everything’s open for discussion.”

“People would accept the corporate tax raised a few points but beyond that you’re going to have problems, especially in the middle of an economic crisis,” an anonymous Democrat lawmaker admitted to The Hill in February.“

Cryptocurrency is emerging as a massive threat against the globalist financial system. The feds will attempt to crack down, and maybe even launch false flags to bias the public, but their efforts to destroy crypto only further demonstrate its need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

