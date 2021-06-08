https://politicrossing.com/floyd-mayweather-americas-boxer-capitalist/

This past weekend, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather put on an exhibition match with YouTuber Logan Paul. It was a fun boxing extravaganza. The champ and the challenger went a full 8 rounds. Mayweather was in fine form. He hit Paul with over 40% of his punches, and hit him hard. Paul was no slouch either, hitting Mayweather with 19% of his shots. I didn’t watch the match, but I saw the highlights and it was a real fight. I was impressed with Logan Paul. He may be a a YouTuber, but he took this match seriously, and he trained hard for it. He is definitely not a world-class boxer, but nor was he a bum with no skills. I can totally see him improving his abilities over time.

But a lot of people didn’t see it that way. They jeered and derided the fight. They saved their real ire for Floyd, for agreeing to fight a YouTuber! What the hell are you doing, man? tThey said. This guy’s a joke! You’re tarnishing your legacy. There are a lot of so-called boxing purists out there, who couldn’t help themselves. The were pissed. Why? Because they consider Paul to be a wannabe, a man unworthy of stepping into the ring with a legendary champion like Mayweather.

Mayweather didn’t seee it that way at all. Boxing, he says, is a business. In his post-match press conference, Mayweather famously said “You can’t eat a legacy.” He came out and said that he boxes for money. And he is good with people applauding him, and he’s good with people hating him. Either way, he said, he was walking and chuckling all the way to the bank.

Floyd’s earnings from this match are estimated to be $100 million. Logan Paul is estimated to have made $25 million from the bout.

Think about that.

$100 million payday.

How many other athletes make that kind of money for a night’s work?

The answer is nobody.

Floyd owns the boxing promotions company that helped put on the fight. So he made money not just as the fighter, but also as the promoter of this fight. That is a one smart businessman.

He also put on a show for the boxing public. He did a great job. Logan Paul landed a few punches, but he really wasn’t able to tag him with a powerful shot. Floyd was just too elusive. But neither did Logan Paul embarrass himself. He went the distance, a full 8 rounds with the champ. That is something to be proud of. That’s something he can tell his grandkids when he’s older. And don’t forget, Logan Paul had a really big payday himself. I am jealous! I want a $25 million payday for a single day’s work!

But the champ showed everyone why even at the age of 45, he’s still one of the all-time greats in this sport. He is a 12- time world boxing champion, in multiple divisions and weight classes. He has never lost a fight, his record is 50-0. And he knows how to make money.

For that, I salute him.

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.





Nicky Billou is a serious knife nut! He is one of PolitiCrossing’s roving correspondents, writing about politics, family, culture, and masculinity.

He is the #1 International Best Selling Author of the book: Finish Line Thinking™: How to Think and Win Like a Champion, and The Thought Leader’s Journey: A Fable of Life. He is also the host of the #1 podcast in the world on Thought Leadership, The Thought Leader Revolution (www.TheThoughtLeaderRevolution.com), featuring guests such as Chris Widener, Scott Adams, John Maxwell, Seth Godin, Marie Forleo, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Victor Hansen.

He is an in-demand and highly inspirational speaker to corporate audiences such as RBC, Lululemon, Royal LePage, and TorStar Media. He is an advisor and confidante to some of the most successful and dynamic entrepreneurs in North America. He is the co-founder of eCircle Academy (www.eCircleAcademy.com) where he runs a yearlong Mastermind & Educational program working with successful Entrepreneurs, Coaches, Consultants, Corporate Trainers, Clinic Owners, Realtors, Mortgage Brokers and other service-based Entrepreneurs, positioning them as authorities in their niche. He is the creator of the Thought Leader/Heart Leader™ Designation.













Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

