With the official debut of the 2022 Ford Maverick pickup, the Blue Oval has extended their legendary truck lineup back yet again. This new compact pickup may be based on the same C2 Platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport models, but it is by no means a pretender. With 1,500 pounds of maximum payload capacity and up to 4,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity, this new baby truck should meet the needs of many customers. The truck’s standard hybrid powertrain that gets an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in the city won’t hurt either. That said, the biggest selling points of this Ford Maverick are its sub-$20,000 pricing, and the fact that it isn’t gigantic. Here’s what you need to know about how the Ford Maverick’s MSRP compares to other popular vehicles.

2022 Ford Maverick Pricing: $19,995 Base MSRP

Let’s start with the pricing model. According to the automaker, the new 2022 Ford Maverick carries a base price of just $19,995. That makes this thing the most affordable pickup on the market by some margin. The Ford Ranger for instance starts at $24,820, while the F-150 starts at $29,290. More affordable models like the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma even seem pricey by comparison, ringing it at $27,190 and $26,400, respectively. GM’s cheapest truck offering is the Colorado, and even that mid-sizer carries an MSRP of $25,200. Hyundai’s upcoming Santa Cruz, which is also a unibody truck, is estimated to carry a starting price in the mid $20,000 range. The Ford Maverick’s MSRP then is a genuine bargain choice for truck customers.

For a deeper 2022 Ford Maverick price comparison, a 2011 Ford Ranger 4-door SuperCab with 2WD started at $22,640 USD. And here comes something that’s basically the same size, a decade later, with more horsepower, more torque, superior fuel economy, and up-to-the-minute technology, for an even cheaper price.

We are used to trucks being an expensive proposition, but the 2022 Ford Maverick even fares well against some other traditionally inexpensive options. The 2021 Toyota Corolla for instance starts at $20,025, while VW’s cheapest Passat rings in at $23,995. There are definitely cheaper vehicles out there than the Ford Maverick, but would you really want to drive something like the 78 horsepower Mitsubishi Mirage for $15,290? Or a base model Nissan Versa for $15,855? The Maverick even matches or exceeds the fuel economy of those machines, and brings better styling and genuine capability. It seems like a no-brainer to us.

We don’t have the full pricing breakdown for the new Ford Maverick quite yet, and of course they won’t all be under $20,000. That said, even the base truck is loaded with some seriously nice equipment. An 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE, and Ford Co-Pilot360 are all standard. We’re sure the higher trim models will present some great value, even when optioned up with desirable packages.

Does the price of this new compact truck have you interested? Let us know down below!

