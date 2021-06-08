https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/former-congressional-candidate-sees-a-border-patrol-helicopter-and-thinks-a-banana-clip-full-of-rounds-could-do-an-awful-lot-of-good/

We don’t know Tom’s last name but he describes himself as a former New York congressional candidate. He’s also a socialist, anti-imperialist, and anti-colonialist living in occupied Lenape territory. You’d think he’d be for gun control and confiscation, but in this case, he’s thinking “a banana clip full of rounds from an AR-15” could do a lot of good in shooting down a DHS helicopter.

He’s doubling down on banana clips, thanks to Google:

It’s a shocker he didn’t win that congressional seat.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...