We don’t know Tom’s last name but he describes himself as a former New York congressional candidate. He’s also a socialist, anti-imperialist, and anti-colonialist living in occupied Lenape territory. You’d think he’d be for gun control and confiscation, but in this case, he’s thinking “a banana clip full of rounds from an AR-15” could do a lot of good in shooting down a DHS helicopter.

DHS/Border Patrol is using a low flying helicopter to try to clear out Indigenous people and allies fighting to #StopLine3 pic.twitter.com/XYO810xekr — Honor the Earth (@HonorTheEarth) June 7, 2021

This is where a banana clip full of rounds from an AR-15 directed at that tail rotor could do an awful lot of good. #StopLine3 https://t.co/gr8IAM9ty8 — #DefundThePolice 🌻🌹 (@Tom4CongressNY6) June 8, 2021

What’s a hair clip going to do? — txgirlinva (@TxgirlnVa) June 8, 2021

Always keep those banana clips handy in my hair!!! — Vicki (@MtpVicki) June 8, 2021

A banana ‘clip’ is a woman’s hair accessory popular in the late 80s. — As Far As You Know (@AsFarAsYouKnow1) June 8, 2021

You gonna throw a scrunchie at them next? — Queen Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) June 8, 2021

That would be attempted murder, its a banana magazine not clip, and AR15s don’t use banana mags — Ryan Steeb (@steeb_ryan) June 8, 2021

Came here to say this. I was like “WTF is throwing a hair clip at a helicopter going to do?” LoL I think he is confusing a bunch of things but whatevs. — SnakeBitFan (@R_Will_34) June 8, 2021

Nothing shaped like a banana will fit an AR 15 . Clips are for hair . Magazine’s are for guns . — Colonel Peter Horry (@horry_peter) June 8, 2021

Nothing more amusing than a comment about gun parts from someone who likely knows absolutely nothing about guns. Or their parts. Appreciate the chuckle. — Joe Dougherty 🐴 (@joe_dougherty) June 8, 2021

Hurrr durrrr JuST sHoOt tHe SPiNnEY THinG WiTh My 3000 BaNAna CLiPs PeR SeCOnd Ar! — wahazguy (@wahazguy) June 8, 2021

Tell me you don’t know what you’re talking about in 23 words. — Captain Chaos (@TheCPTChaos) June 8, 2021

“a banana clip full of rounds from an AR-15” I only count 9 words. — It Is By Will Alone (@CircularTruth) June 8, 2021

You’d probably grievously injure yourself in the process. So I agree. — Briefly Vicious (@brm185) June 8, 2021

Well, since understanding and correct application of physics is apparently unnecessary to this discussion, how about we flip that helicopter over and use it as a big lawnmower? — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) June 8, 2021

First of all a legal .50 cal anti-material rifle like the Barret would be better suited to the job but even then your chances of success are low. Second are you trying to say you’d like to see federal agents assassinated?@FBI may want to have a word. — Ben Franklin, M.D. (@BenFranklinMD1) June 8, 2021

You’d kill Americans with an assault rifle? — AK Mountainman (@mountainman_ak) June 8, 2021

Well the helicopter is the natural enemy of a communist so I understand why they trigger you. — Justin”To The Moon”Tucker 🇺🇸🚀 (@Blackhawks19x_x) June 8, 2021

Excuse me. I am just here to admire the savageness of this response. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 8, 2021

@jack this is inciting violence…. Ya know, if u needed an example — Supreme Emperor Longstaffe (@NickLongstaffe) June 8, 2021

You just threatened federal officers. — Spartan25 beep/bop/boop (@MarcTay63806396) June 8, 2021

Insurrectionist. — Iron Ken (@IronKenX) June 8, 2021

That’s weird… just a couple days ago yall Commies were shrieking that an AR-15 was no match for the govt. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 8, 2021

Tom when the @FBI shows up at his door wanting to talk about his terroristic threats: pic.twitter.com/3BTLeenpaA — Parking Lot Cop (@cop_lot) June 8, 2021

Looking at your picture I would guess you aren’t allowed within 1000 yards of an elementary school. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 8, 2021

Do you often advocate for killing those you disagree with politically, Tom? Would you use those moral values in public office? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 8, 2021

He’s doubling down on banana clips, thanks to Google:

Saw you don’t know anything about firearms without saying you don’t know anything about firearms — D a r t h C r y p t o (Can’t Keep me Down!) (@DefNotDarth) June 8, 2021

What do you know about writing in the English language?https://t.co/IGDsV2A6tY — #DefundThePolice 🌻🌹 (@Tom4CongressNY6) June 8, 2021

It’s a shocker he didn’t win that congressional seat.

'Whatever you need to tell yourself, creep': Ex-GOP blue-check thinks he may have stumbled upon why conservatives 'feel the need to own' AR-15s

