https://justthenews.com/nation/france-gifting-us-second-statue-liberty-independence-day-little-sister?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A second Statue of Liberty, one-sixteenth the size of the world famous original on Liberty Island, is being gifted to the U.S. from France and will be known as the “little sister” of the original one standing on New York’s Ellis Island.

The National Museum of Arts and Crafts in Paris on Monday loaded the 992-pound structure into a special container for transportation. The replica was first made in 2009 and had been on display in the museum for several years.

Between July 1 and 5, the 10-foot-tall, bronze statue will be installed on Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants, largely from Europe, arrived to America the early 20th century. Today, the both islands attract tourists who ride the ferry and learn about the historical importance.

“The statue symbolizes freedom and the light around all the world,” said Olivier Faron, general administrator of the CNAM. “We want to send a very simple message: Our friendship with the United States is very important, particularly at this moment. We have to conserve and defend our friendship.”

The status’ final destination will be Washington, D.C, where it will be on display for 10 years at the French ambassador’s residence, according to CNN.

