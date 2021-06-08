https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/fully-vaccinated-kamala-harris-is-back-to-wearing-a-mask-outdoors-while-meeting-with-the-maskless-president-of-mexico/

Eventually, the most senior people in the U.S. government will actually follow their own guidelines on mask usage outdoors for fully vaccinated people.

Today is not that day.

From Mexico:

Fully vaccinated Kamala Harris wears a mask outside to greet the fully vaccinated Mexican president who is not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/EA9ZZTFQD8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2021

It’s like they just wake up in the morning and wing it:

Kamala greets Mexico president wearing a mask, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez does not Kamala Harris got first dose of Moderna vaccine in December 2020 Obrador received the AstraZeneca shot in April pic.twitter.com/SD9k3Ysnm3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 8, 2021

From the video, it looks like the only one following the CDC guidelines is the President of Mexico:

Visita oficial de la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, desde Palacio Nacional. https://t.co/RW73rYtqwC — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 8, 2021

¯_(ツ)_/¯

***

