Eventually, the most senior people in the U.S. government will actually follow their own guidelines on mask usage outdoors for fully vaccinated people.

Today is not that day.

From Mexico:

It’s like they just wake up in the morning and wing it:

From the video, it looks like the only one following the CDC guidelines is the President of Mexico:

¯_(ツ)_/¯

