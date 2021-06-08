https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giant-trump-won-banner-unfurled-at-fenway-park/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Trump Won Fenway. In Boston the players, staff and fans were all cheering for Trump. #TrumpWon #SaveAmerica https://t.co/5p0cmA6tUJ pic.twitter.com/ADNKOBi87v
— Dion Cini (@dioncini) June 8, 2021
Must see body cam Trump Won Fenway, highlights. Staff at Fenway committed grand larceny, stole my +$250 flag and I want it back! #TrumpWon #SaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/THi78t1ynf
— Dion Cini (@dioncini) June 8, 2021