Father’s Day is June 20th. If you hurry, there’s just enough time to get Dad a gift from MyPillow.com that’s sure to make him smile.
Plus you’ll be supporting Mike Lindell and Gateway Pundit when you use promo code TGP – and you’ll get up to 66% off!
Mike’s MySlippers make a wonderful gift:
Mike says: “When I created my new MySlippers I wanted it to have everything you could need in a slipper. I wanted a slipper that was more comfortable than anything before it but also durable enough to wear all day, indoors and outdoors. That’s why I developed an exclusive 3-tier cushioning system that combines two layers of foam with a patented impact gel to keep you from wanting to ever take them off. But I didn’t stop there, I finished my MySlippers with beautiful leather suede, cozy faux fur linings and an indoor/outdoor sole. I guarantee these will be the most comfortable slippers you’ll ever own!”
Mike’s 3-tier cushioning system include:
-
Layer 1 – MyPillow Patented Fill
-
Layer 2 – Comfort Memory Foam
-
Layer 3 – Patented Impact Gel
Here’s what people are saying about Mike’s MySlippers:
“Bought these for my husband he was surprised when I gave them to him, he loved the slippers, said they were very comfortable and would like another pair, very well built, liked the heavy sole.”
“My wife ordered them for me and i couldn’t be more pleased. I recommend getting a pair.”
“I don’t know if there are words to describe just how comfortable these slippers are. It’s soft and has a balance of support and comfort for happy feet all day long. I love the color (Chesnut)- it goes with everything. I got these just to get something I could use from My Pillow because I wanted to support them so I wasn’t really expecting much- but man. I’m blown away.”
Get Mike’s MySlippers by clicking here- use promo code TGP to get the discount.
Mike also has luxurious bath robes that are compared to what you’d get at a five-star spa:
Made with luxurious Supima cotton, this relaxed fit style robe boasts superior comfort and quality. The extra-long staple fiber gives this MyPillow bath robe premium softness, strength and color-retention.
-
Extra long staple cotton
-
Removable waist tie
-
Full length sleeves
-
Relaxed fit
-
Front pockets
-
Machine washable and dryable
-
60-day money back guarantee
Here’s what people are saying about Mike’s Bathrobes:
“Doesn’t get any better than this. It’s like your bed is wrapped around you.”
“This robe is amazing. So soft and so thick. You will never want to take it off.”
“I love my new robe! Hotel style quality at such an affordable price point. Plush material and length is perfect! Thank you for bringing us great quality products Mike and keep up the great fight! We stand with you!”
Click here to get MyPillow Bathrobes – use promo code TGP to get the discount.
And here’s a new product from Mike – MySleepwear (Dad will love it!):
Mike says, “My new MyPillow Sleepwear sets were meticulously developed to bring you the classic pajama looks you all know but made with high quality fabrics you wouldn’t expect in a pajama set. These fabrics were specially chosen to give you superior softness and ultimate comfort. I personally guarantee these will be the most comfortable pajamas you will ever own!”
Mike’s MySleepwear comes in three types:
-
Men’s Loungewear Sets
-
2 Piece Flannel Patterned Sleepwear
-
2-Piece Formal Sleepwear