Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Tuesday that watching Vice President Kamala Harris take questions was like “watching a drunk play Jenga.”

Gutfeld pointed to her interview with NBC’s Lester Holt — during which he pressed her on the face that she has not yet visited the U.S.-Mexico border — and argued that Harris appeared to struggle with answering even the most obvious questions. (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld Pans ‘Joe And Kamala’s Awful Adventure’: ‘The 1970s Called, They Want Their Unmitigated Disasters Back’)

Katie Pavlich said that Harris initially told Holt that she had been to the border and only corrected herself when Holt pushed back and said she hadn’t.

“I think that she honestly thought she was going to get away with saying, ‘I’ve been to the border, I’ve been to the border,’ that the media would accept it and move on,” Pavlich said. “I’m glad Lester Holt pointed out you haven’t been to the border as vice president.”

“To what Jesse said, it’s like she doesn’t — it’s not that she doesn’t expect hard questions. She doesn’t even expect obvious questions,” Gutfeld replied. “She just wants to laugh over a glass of chablis. I bet she is a barrel of laughs but she needs some serious media training. When she’s nervous, she makes you nervous. It’s like watching a drunk play Jenga, you don’t know what’s going to happen. And it’s not like she’s hopeless. She’s hapless. It’s like she doesn’t really want to be there.”

Gutfeld went on to say that the interview reminded him of the time he hosted “Fox & Friends” and just couldn’t seem to get into the rhythm of the show.

“It felt like I was putting on a suit that didn’t fit,” he said, pivoting back to address Harris. “The suit she is wearing doesn’t fit … ‘I haven’t been to Europe!’ And then she’s laughing.”