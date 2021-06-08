https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-the-left-wants-all-americans-to-submit-to-their-will-or-be-labeled-dumb-racists/

AOC EXPLODES: Ocasio-Cortez TRASHES Bloomberg, Calls for ‘Restorative Justice’ to Fix His ‘Racist Policies’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.13.20

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped New York Billionaire Mike Bloomberg on social media Thursday; calling for “restorative justice” to heal the wounds from “stop and frisk” police procedures.

“Will people get their records expunged? Will young people sucked into the spiderweb of incarceration get their lives back? Unless there is restorative justice, there is no ‘moving on’ from Stop & Frisk. It’s just a billionaire trying to cover up authoritarian & racist policy,” posted AOC.

Sean Hannity weighed-in Wednesday night on billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s racially-charged comments regarding his ‘Stop and Frisk’ policy; saying his campaign is now in full-fledged “damage control” mode.

“Bloomberg’s campaign is in full on damage control after footage surfaced of his racially charged remarks on minorities, Stop and Frisk, and more,” said Hannity.

“It’s pretty horrendous to be honest with you,” said one New York City resident. “You think it’s just that easy that we can be xeroxed, copied? It’s going too far back in a historical context.”

“Now you want to apologize and say you’re sorry? After you humiliated our community? We don’t want your apology, we don’t want you as our President,” said another.

Watch New Yorkers’ reactions above.