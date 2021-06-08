https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-the-left-wants-all-americans-to-submit-to-their-will-or-be-labeled-dumb-racists/
AOC EXPLODES: Ocasio-Cortez TRASHES Bloomberg, Calls for ‘Restorative Justice’ to Fix His ‘Racist Policies’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.13.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped New York Billionaire Mike Bloomberg on social media Thursday; calling for “restorative justice” to heal the wounds from “stop and frisk” police procedures.
“Will people get their records expunged? Will young people sucked into the spiderweb of incarceration get their lives back? Unless there is restorative justice, there is no ‘moving on’ from Stop & Frisk. It’s just a billionaire trying to cover up authoritarian & racist policy,” posted AOC.
Will people get their records expunged?
Will young people sucked into the spiderweb of incarceration get their lives back?
Unless there is restorative justice, there is no “moving on” from Stop & Frisk. It’s just a billionaire trying to cover up authoritarian & racist policy. https://t.co/2wv6KO9YJT
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020
Sean Hannity weighed-in Wednesday night on billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s racially-charged comments regarding his ‘Stop and Frisk’ policy; saying his campaign is now in full-fledged “damage control” mode.
“Bloomberg’s campaign is in full on damage control after footage surfaced of his racially charged remarks on minorities, Stop and Frisk, and more,” said Hannity.
“It’s pretty horrendous to be honest with you,” said one New York City resident. “You think it’s just that easy that we can be xeroxed, copied? It’s going too far back in a historical context.”
“Now you want to apologize and say you’re sorry? After you humiliated our community? We don’t want your apology, we don’t want you as our President,” said another.
Watch New Yorkers’ reactions above.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs anti-cop protesters who stormed NYC subway stations
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.03.19
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stamped her socialist seal of approval on the anti-cop demonstrations that occurred in Brooklyn, NY on Friday evening. AOC tweeted support for the protests which included a video of demonstrators jumping over subway turnstiles, yelling insults at police, and chants of “How do you spell racist? N-Y-P-D,” according to Fox News.
Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich.
Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community.
New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other. https://t.co/asvidIe5zV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2019
In the video (shown below), protesters can be seen jumping turnstiles without paying the fare, while others are holding signs with slogans like “No cops, no fares.” One straphanger who did choose to pay the fare can be heard being yelled at by a protester.
Other videos and images from the same protest that were not shared by Ocasio-Cortez showed banners that said: “Punch that cop!” “Don’t let these pigs touch us,” and “Hit em!”
Source: FoxNews.com