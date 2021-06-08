https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/heres-vice-president-kamala-harris-laughing-again-when-asked-about-visiting-the-border/

We’re certain that using the word “cackle” is sexist — no one ever describes a man as cackling — but we don’t know how else to describe Vice President Kamala Harris’s go-to response whenever she’s asked a difficult question. As Twitchy reported, Harris laughed heartily when asked back in March if she had any plans on visiting the border, seeing how President Biden had put her in charge of the border “challenge.”

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

We don’t think Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had donned an all-white outfit and visited the kids in cages at Biden’s concentration camps for unaccompanied minors either.

What’s so funny? Whatever it is, it tickled Harris’s funny bone again in Mexico. You people just don’t get it … her mission is to address the “root causes” of migration, such as climate change (although Guatemala’s president laid the blame on the Biden administration’s immigration policies).

Asked why she won’t visit the border, Kamala Harris laughs AGAIN about the border crisis. Also, Harris says she’s in Guatemala (she’s in Mexico) pic.twitter.com/OQB2urT8zr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2021

And why are they still in masks?

Each interview is the gift that keeps on giving! — Ashley Ufret (@SmashHale) June 8, 2021

Please put her in front of the camera every day so people can see who she really is. — Eve Edison (@lastpowerranger) June 8, 2021

And Guatemala loved you 🤣🤣🤣 — Mark orton (@Markorton20) June 8, 2021

Her every word makes me hate her more. — Patriot01930 (@SusannoJoseph) June 8, 2021

The more the question is asked, the worse her answer sounds. Keep asking the question! — Jimmy Simmons (@JimmySimmonsAT) June 8, 2021

Just visit the damn border!

She seems as confused as Joe. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 8, 2021

@VP and @POTUS are like 2 peas in a pod… neither of them knows where they are. They are such a mess, in way over their heads. — I TOLD YOU SO* 🤣🤣🤣🤣 🇺🇲 (@globalbounce8) June 8, 2021

She’s actually dumber than Joe#ScaryThought — Kilkenny (@Killkenny_1) June 8, 2021

This is what incompetent looks like. — Bro 🇺🇸 (@bromom3) June 8, 2021

Please make her the face of this administration. — Elect Desantis 2024 (@jennyjupite) June 8, 2021

Harris has got to be the stupidest person in the world…and she’s going to be the President of the United States by default. — Jerry Rosen (@Shortrosen) June 8, 2021

Hey reporter, when she says she’s been to the border ask “when?” She’s not been since being appointed to head up the immigration problem. — John J. Dawson (@John_J_Dawson) June 8, 2021

Again laughing. She’s awful. Root causes?? We need to find out the root cause of COVID.

Close the border! — LAJ (@lillysearch) June 8, 2021

Jesus Christ. Illegal aliens flooding into the country isn’t funny. You have to be an idiot to have ever have voted for this. — The Philip Ward Show (@PhilipWardShow) June 8, 2021

Ok, this is not a trick question…the more I hear Kamala speak, the more I am convinced she is the dumbest person we have ever had at VP (her and Joey are very close in the poll). — Lotf Hotb (@hotb_lotf) June 8, 2021

I feel like sending her WH media team a sympathy basket. All that prep & Kamala cannot execute! 😳 https://t.co/7uH1gulxpX — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 8, 2021

It’s almost as if she laughs instinctively when backed into a corner, as in every time she talks to the press.

