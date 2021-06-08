https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/hey-why-didnt-wapo-hear-echoes-that-go-back-to-the-nazi-era-after-kamala-harris-told-guatemalans-not-to-come-to-the-us-illegally-screenshots/

After Vice President Kamala Harris told aspiring Guatemalan illegal immigrants not to come to our southern border:

Twitchy staple Drew Holden couldn’t help but notice a distinct change in her tone between January 2017 and yesterday:

But it’s not just Kamala Harris’ tone that’s changed. The Daily Caller’s Logan Hall went back to the days of the Trump administration and noticed that the Washington Post’s tone with regard to discouraging illegal immigration has changed, too:

Just a subtle difference. Barely noticeable.

At least that’s what the Washington Post apparently hopes you’ll think.

