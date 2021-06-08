https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-cdc-applying-tighter-definition-to-covid-hospitalization--for-those-who-are-vaccinated

Over the past year, any living organism that passed through a hospital and tested positive for the virus was counted as a COVID hospitalization, or subsequently as a COVID death. This held true regardless of the symptoms exhibited by the patient and even if the individual already had natural immunity to the virus. Now that the reputation of the vaccines is on the line, the CDC is currently redefining classification of COVID hospitalizations, according to a new email correspondence obtained by TheBlaze.

On May 28, the CDC published a report on breakthrough cases, tabulating the number of known cases and hospitalizations among those who received all the recommended doses of one of the approved vaccines. The CDC found a total of 10,262 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough infections and broke down the outcomes as follows:

“Based on preliminary data, 2,725 (27%) vaccine breakthrough infections were asymptomatic, 995 (10%) patients were known to be hospitalized, and 160 (2%) patients died. Among the 995 hospitalized patients, 289 (29%) were asymptomatic or hospitalized for a reason unrelated to COVID-19. The median age of patients who died was 82 years (interquartile range = 71–89 years); 28 (18%) decedents were asymptomatic or died from a cause unrelated to COVID-19.”

After an entire year of lumping all COVID hospitalizations and deaths into one pile without attempting to discern whether they really had serious symptoms or whether they truly died of the virus, suddenly the CDC is differentiating between these categories. A woman who goes by the name Emma Woodhouse on Twitter emailed a press inquiry to the CDC asking about the nature of those designated as having been hospitalized or deceased “from a cause unrelated to COVID-19.” She asked the authors of the report whether the asymptomatic category in the report is distinct from “hospitalized for a reason unrelated to COVID-19” or whether “hospitalized for a reason unrelated to COVID-19” and “or died from a cause unrelated to COVID-19” is another way of saying (or definition for) “asymptomatic”.

Woodhouse posted on her Twitter the response from the lead researcher for the CDC’s Vaccine Breakthrough Team, who confirmed that these were indeed two distinct categories:

Thus, the CDC took the liberty to designate anyone who was asymptomatic or, in their view, was clearly in the hospital for other reasons, as definitively not COVID-related hospitalizations or deaths. Woodhouse demonstrated the dichotomy between designations for those vaccinated vs. those unvaccinated in the following graphic:

The CDC has spent an entire year guiding state health departments to code every case of someone who tests positive for the virus and then subsequently goes to the hospital or dies as an official COVID hospitalization or death. Now, when it comes to the political science of vaccine promotion, they are suddenly willing to align the case count with the true science of coding deaths.

Over the weekend, Alameda County, California, was in the news after the county’s health department announced that 25% of its previously reported 1,634 COVID deaths were not really caused by the virus. It’s hard to believe that there is anything unique about Alameda County. This over-counting is likely endemic of every county and is particularly evident now that the virus is in very low circulation.

When it comes to the vaccine, we are now observing the prudent way to track and quarantine a virus, based on severity of symptoms, not PCR tests, especially for a virus that for most people does not present with serious symptoms.

To illustrate the absurdity of the tyranny of quarantine by PCR test, Jon Rahm was leading the Memorial golf tournament by six strokes, but was forced to pull out after testing positive for the virus. He was criticized in the media for not having been vaccinated, but as the CDC shows, one can easily get an asymptomatic case post-vaccination (just like pre-vaccination), and yet the public health agency doesn’t consider it a threat!

Perhaps the vaccines solved the pandemic after all, just not in the way they were intended to.

