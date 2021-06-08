https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/huge-win-for-the-kremlin-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-says-the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-is-pretty-much-a-done-deal/

A lot of people were wondering if it was time to start calling President Biden “Putin’s puppet” in May when he announced his plans to waive sanctions on the Russian-owned company in charge of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It was left to Jen Psaki to explain why Biden had killed off the Keystone XL pipeline but was waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Squish that he is, Biden later told reporters that he’s been opposed to Russia completing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the beginning, but it’s almost completed. Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems to have adopted the administration’s line, saying the pipeline is a “fait accompli” and “pretty much a done deal.”

Blinken calls completion of the Nord Stream 2 a “fait accompli” https://t.co/zxJivxUUiT — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) June 7, 2021

.@SecBlinken on the Nord Stream II pipeline: “The reality is the physical completion of the pipeline is pretty much a done deal.” Says we don’t want to alienate allies for no gain. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) June 8, 2021

In the name of not alienating allies, the administration has set a precedent. Congress mandated these sanctions, in part to hold people who collaborated with Putin to account. The administration made this decision without consultation. An unforced foreign policy error. — stephen albert (@stephenalbert11) June 8, 2021

Now we just wait for Rachel Maddow to start asking what Putin has on Biden. — Paul Stelter (@pstelter2000) June 8, 2021

So the new administration decided to sacrifice its allies in Central Europe to placate Germany and, indirectly, Russia. I’d be lying if I said I was surprised. — Maciek Jabłoński (@jablonski_onski) June 8, 2021

This is the line they stick to, but aren’t Poland and the Baltics allies as well? Lithuania being the leader of the free world nowadays for that matter. — I’m fine. (@CarlGustavEmil) June 8, 2021

Ukraine not withstanding — MicDre (@dremicdre) June 8, 2021

In other words, this is just another, “What difference does it make now?” defense. — Philip R. Columbus (@thefirstmr1492) June 8, 2021

Huge win for the Kremlin. Took a change in administrations to get it. Elections matter. https://t.co/7S2LqjWIQm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 8, 2021

Trump always talked about how all the “winning” felt. Those dubious claims aside, since the last election, I’m getting really used to how all the “losing” feels. — John PLayfield (@JohnLay44605636) June 8, 2021

Big win for Kremlin and loss for Eastern Europe and the environment. Hard to take Germany seriously on its climate goals or claims to act in multilateral fashion. — William (@wmcintyre84) June 8, 2021

What does Vladimir Putin have on Joe Biden? — Chris Hayes Is A Scat Muncher (@BuffBernieMeme) June 8, 2021

Clearly at some point a sex worker peed on @SecBlinken while being filmed and he is now under Putin’s control. — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐰 ⏳🦺 🟩#PeoplesParty (@TheDesignFlaw) June 8, 2021

Anxious to hear the media chorus that the Biden admin is a “puppet of Russia” and is acting as “a Russian asset.” — Sean Gibson (@SeanGibson5) June 8, 2021

Suddenly, helping Russia out as the US president is cool. But if the other guy did it…whew, media would lose their collective minds. — gosuprime (@gosuprime25) June 8, 2021

I’m old enough to remember…. — JD 🖥 🌎 (@WarriorDucks) June 8, 2021

And liberal media suddenly forgot their previous concerns about a Manchurian candidate. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) June 8, 2021

Remember when Biden called Putin a killer, and now he hands him a free pipeline? Boy! That rhetoric didn’t last. — gosuprime (@gosuprime25) June 8, 2021

Wonder why Trump didn’t do this….since he was “Putin’s Puppet” after all. — Trying to be less white (@janon1234) June 8, 2021

5 week freak out news cycle if Trump or Pompeo said this — FX Guy (@FXGuy9) June 8, 2021

As a lot of people pointed out, the border wall was almost complete and a done deal, but Biden put a stop to that.

Maybe the Biden administration could send the newly laid-off Keystone XL pipeline workers over to lend a hand. — The Enemy (@_TheEnemy_) June 8, 2021

