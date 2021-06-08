https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/huge-win-for-the-kremlin-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-says-the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-is-pretty-much-a-done-deal/

A lot of people were wondering if it was time to start calling President Biden “Putin’s puppet” in May when he announced his plans to waive sanctions on the Russian-owned company in charge of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It was left to Jen Psaki to explain why Biden had killed off the Keystone XL pipeline but was waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Squish that he is, Biden later told reporters that he’s been opposed to Russia completing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the beginning, but it’s almost completed. Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems to have adopted the administration’s line, saying the pipeline is a “fait accompli” and “pretty much a done deal.”

As a lot of people pointed out, the border wall was almost complete and a done deal, but Biden put a stop to that.

