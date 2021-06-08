https://noqreport.com/2021/06/08/breaking-video-i-havent-been-to-europe-either-kamala-gets-snarky-with-lester-holt-who-asks-about-a-border-visit/

“You haven’t been to the border.”

Lester Holt asks Kamala when she will visit the southern border, and she deflects and claims "we've" been to the southern border. Surprisingly, he presses on, and the cringy VP comes back with a typical snarky retort: The point that he is trying to make about the border is that YOU ARE THE BORDER CZAR! It's amazing to see such a flippant attitude from our @VP . "I haven't been to Europe either." she retorts like a petulant child. I can't believe this woman is making me defend Lester Holt! pic.twitter.com/HYPEOywJw6 Trending: VIDEO: Amazon Driver Brutally Beats Elderly Woman On Front Porch Over Her "White Privilege" Kamala is used to dealing with the boot-licking sycophants in the mainstream media. Posters on Twitter are not going easy on her inept excuse for avoiding the border: when asked by @LesterHoltNBC why she hasn't visited the US southern border @vp laughs and says: "I haven't been to Europe." I must have missed the flood of French and Spaniards — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 8, 2021

