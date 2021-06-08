https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/im-getting-seizures-just-from-looking-at-it-pride-flag-gets-yet-another-update-to-include-intersex-people/

As Twitchy reported recently, the State Department and the Defense Department are at odds over displaying the Pride flag during Pride Month; State is all for it, while the Pentagon recently said it will stick to its current policy and not fly the Pride flag at military installations.

It was only recently that we learned that there’s more than one Pride flag, though. The traditional one simply shows the rainbow colors and represents the LGBTQ community. However, to be more inclusive, the Pride Progress flag was created, adding the colors of the transexual flag as well as black and brown triangles to represent marginalized communities of color.

Now the flag is being updated again, this time to include intersex people. Here’s what it looks like now:

Progress Pride flag gets 2021 redesign to better represent intersex people https://t.co/gLahkfgxMZ — PinkNews (@PinkNews) June 7, 2021

Intersex people are now represented by a yellow triangle with a purple circle in the middle. Pink News UK reports that “it intentionally stays away from traditionally gendered colours of blue and pink to celebrate the intersex community.” “The circle is unbroken and un-ornamented, symbolising wholeness and completeness, and our potentialities.”

Eww no, it’s getting messy. Love the progress flag but this is going too far. — nebskii 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🐝 (@nebskii) June 8, 2021

Too much, just the good old rainbow flag, we all knew what it stood for 🏳️‍🌈 — littlecoopy🏳️‍🌈 (@littlecoopy) June 8, 2021

They community has gone to plaid… pic.twitter.com/XouytVsaMj — Jango the Gas Station Clerk (@NovemberOkira) June 8, 2021

This is getting that ridiculous it will soon need a code book to say what it means and who is “covered” by it. — Phil Hope (@PhilHope9) June 8, 2021

I feel this is not inclusive towards infrared and ultraviolet people. — Perspicuous (@chaos_sonata) June 8, 2021

They are literally invisible in our society. — Justin (3’6″, generally unqualified) (@FIIK85) June 8, 2021

wow it sucks — AMBPOCIOC ☦️ 🚩 🏴 🕊 (@krillyboyartist) June 8, 2021

This is still not needed. The first rainbow flag does include everyone who’s queer. Never has been needed, will not be needed. — Charon (@The_Real_TLG) June 8, 2021

Absolutely not — Gian Carlo (@GianLiving) June 8, 2021

I don’t think it’s very aesthetically pleasing. — Jane (@Janelovesbees) June 7, 2021

Agree with you! Where is the fashion police when we need it? — daniel duquenal (@danielduquenal) June 7, 2021

Pretty soon the rainbow part, the original one, will be squeezed into a corner the way it’s going — memo to self (@baesed3) June 8, 2021

Someone needs to step away from the ‘design a flag’ app. — Prepartist (@Prepartist1) June 8, 2021

Looks hideous — Nocturnal (@woketodream) June 8, 2021

South Africa: let’s design the tackiest flag ever.

Pride: hold our dildo. — Fred (@BashfulFred) June 8, 2021

The new flag looks like it’s trying to snowplough the old flag out of the way. — Artic Prune (@ArticPrune) June 8, 2021

It hurts my eyes. — No to Narcissists (@ToothbrushTed) June 8, 2021

Graphic design is my passion — Galdr (@Galdrwoods) June 8, 2021

Thanks, I hate it. It was literally already a rainbow meant to represent everyone… — . (@saintsofstone) June 8, 2021

I’m getting seizures just from looking at it — eugene (@e_ski) June 8, 2021

It could be a bit more inclusive but I guess it is ok 😐 — William Teethshire III (@BillyTeethshire) June 8, 2021

I got a solution that will satisfy everyone. pic.twitter.com/pxINfeqVKE — Admiral General Aladeen (@zee_dictator) June 8, 2021

There’s no way a gay person designed this. If so, I’ll walk into that “design” room and take their membership cards away. Tell them they won’t get it back until they admit this is NOT how we behave. This version seems visually violent to me. It’s aesthetically unsettling. 😑 — JAY 🍎🐛 (@StaunchLefty) June 8, 2021

Running out of space on the thing. Farcical. — mick 🇬🇧 SDP (@gammonsocialist) June 8, 2021

Still not inclusive enough. Please redesign to make it even more unpleasant to look at. — John James (@johncxgx) June 8, 2021

“I don’t feel like I’m being adequately represented by all the colors of the rainbow. We need to change this flag by adding an overt representation of my niche identity.” Our once-inclusive flag is being colonized by narcissists. — Taylor White (@taylurk) June 8, 2021

That’s why it’s depicted as sliding over and covering up the pride flag. — Jonathan (@Jonathan__FNORD) June 8, 2021

I feel like this flag was made to purposefully look ridiculous. — Rupi Sangha 🌈 (@BlueAppleGirl1) June 8, 2021

Five years from now pic.twitter.com/Cy6ZVcwoWC — GoddamnedMickey (@GoddamnedMickey) June 8, 2021

Look…..I’m straight, and even i can see how much those colours clash. — Scott …….just Scott for now (@Scareywrestrock) June 8, 2021

Heres my version which is even more inclusive pic.twitter.com/4qPxS6VtAM — Cody Baker🏳️‍🌈 (@codybakerbro) June 8, 2021

Hideous. It’s just a joke at this point — Wolfgang 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@wolfgang_flur) June 8, 2021

No gay man designed this. I was trained by a gay graphic designer and I know he’d have contempt for this lol. — Willie Williams 🇺🇸 (@WillieW97134723) June 8, 2021

What do you all have against intersex people?

