https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bf9400bbafd42ff585f0bb
A former Olympic figure skater has been arrested on charges that he ripped off a program to help struggling small businesses harmed by the coronavirus…
Justice Department lawyers say Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape…
The South African health minister has been put on special leave until further notice by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) examines allegations of corr…
Pharmacist Steven Brandenburg, who destroyed Covid-19 vaccine in Grafton, Wisconsin, sentenced to three years in prison …
French President Macron has been slapped in the face by an angry citizen during a tour in the south-east of the country, with the video of it going viral…