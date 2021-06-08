http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TJ622DOQDqQ/

Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, Hollywood actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda condemned President Joe Biden for failing to enact “bold” policies to address climate change.

(Watch from 3:49)

A transcript is as follows:

BRIANNA KEILAR: You are calling on the Biden administration to do more when it comes to pipelines, but just generally I wonder how you are currently assessing the Biden presidency. Clearly you’re happy with some things, but how do you think that he is doing, and is it enough to make progressives like yourself feel that he is delivering for what you voted him in for?

JANE FONDA: Well, it’s nice to be hopeful again, and it’s much better to push a moderate than to fight a fascist, right? We’re very, very grateful for what he’s been doing. He’s done a lot of very good things. But not enough, not bold enough, and not fast enough. We’re up against time. The scientists say we have less than nine years to cut our emissions in half. Line 3 is going in the absolute opposite direction, and the news every day is telling us, emissions are going up, not down. So we have to put our bodies on the line and do whatever we can to get our administration to call a halt to these permits.