https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/jen-psaki-explains-what-kamala-harris-really-meant-when-she-told-guatemalan-would-be-illegal-immigrants-do-not-come-video/

As we told you, AOC is extremely disappointed in Kamala Harris for telling Guatemalan would-be illegal immigrants not to come to our southern border.

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

But what AOC — and Republicans and conservatives — apparently failed to consider was that when Kamala Harris said “do not come,” she didn’t mean “do not come,” per se.

Here, let Jen Psaki explain:

Press Sec. Psaki attempts to clarify VP Harris’s comments on migration: pic.twitter.com/IqfQzYpzWk — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2021

Well, that certainly is a lot of words.

“see what had happened was the sun was in my eyes, and me and craig was down by the safeway and… new phone who dis” — MattoBando (@mattobando88) June 8, 2021

Too bad those words don’t actually absolve Kamala Harris of anything.

Though they do make it abundantly clear that Jen Psaki and Kamala Harris really, really suck at their jobs.

trying to spin those comments pic.twitter.com/Vlt6U5hihj — Kolby Lee (@KolbyLee) June 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

