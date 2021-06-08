https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/08/john-stossel-pushes-back-against-fb-censorship/

Facebook censors my video, calling it “partly false.”

—-

To make sure you receive the weekly video from Stossel TV, sign up here: https://johnstossel.activehosted.com/f/1

—-

Before Facebook censored it, my video, “Are We Doomed”, got more 24 million views.

You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8JZo…

Now Facebook won’t show it to many people — not even to my subscribers. Facebook’s also punishing Stossel TV by showing our other videos less.

All because Facebook foolishly gave Emmanuel Vincent, a recent PhD graduate from France, the power to censor.

Vincent assembled a group of like-minded scientists into a group called Climate Feedback climatefeedback.org that declared parts of my video “misleading,” or “partially false.”

What facts did the “fact-checkers” correct? NONE! There was not a single hard fact that in the video that was wrong.

We address the censor’s claims here, listing our sources: https://www.johnstossel.com/climate-f…

I asked one Vincent “reviewer,” the only one willing to be interviewed, why I deserve censorship even though our facts were correct.

“The problem is the omission of contextual information rather than specific “facts” being “wrong,”” says Patrick Brown, Assistant Professor at San Jose State University.

Some “fact-check.”

“What kills me,” I complain to Brown, “is that when Climate Feedback rates me partly false, that significantly reduces the number of people who see it — and see my other videos. So this is really important to me that it be done fairly.”

“I am sympathetic with what you’re saying,” he responds. “At the same time as a

consumer of information, I like the idea of having some type of system where content can be compared to what experts think.”

But Facebook’s choice of “experts” is absurd.

Emmanuel Vincent proudly says “all the climate scientists that I know personally agree that climate change is real, that it’s serious, and we can do something about it.”

Well, of course climate change is real! But how serious a threat it is, and whether we can do much about it with today’s technology deserves debate. Victor’s little group STOPS debate.

Remarkably, Facebook lets them.

Watch the video above and decide for yourself.

Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

