On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law prohibiting businesses and government entities from requiring “vaccine passports.”
Texas is open 100%.
Texans should have the freedom to go where they want without any limits, restrictions, or requirements.
Today, I signed a law that prohibits any TX business or gov’t entity from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information. pic.twitter.com/JQXOe4cHgY
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 7, 2021
We kind of thought HIPAA laws protected people’s private health information already, but conservative Jonah Goldberg went for the dunk:
Will you be banning “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” policies too? https://t.co/aKgMYNGdit
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2021
One thing is not like the other.
— K. A. Miller (@KaMiller1) June 8, 2021
Yeah requiring proof of vaccination makes a lot more sense for a lot of businesses and government institutions.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2021
No it doesn’t.
— Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) June 8, 2021
Extremely bad take.
— Rock and Rohl (@roachman61) June 8, 2021
We’re wary of shopping for groceries next to someone who’s infected with HIV. Can we put up a sign?
15 months in and Jonah still thinks any of this is/was about public safety.
C’mon, man. You’re too smart to be so damn stupid.
— Scott Fogleman (@skf727) June 8, 2021
Virus prevalence is at an all time low and continuing to fall. Proof of vaccination is completely unnecessary.
— Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) June 8, 2021
Ah there’s Jonah and his “conservatism” shining through again.
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 8, 2021
Which vaccine?
Why not require proof for all vaccines?
— Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 8, 2021
So no more grocery shopping for the Goldberg family each year until you’ve all gotten your flu shots, right?
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 8, 2021
I can’t believe you aren’t embarrassed by this stupid comparison.
— Okay. (@corrcomm) June 8, 2021
Cash those checks, Jonah.
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) June 8, 2021
Yes, asking for someone’s personal heath information is totally the same as asking them to not go barefoot while they shop.
— Buy Bitcoin & HODL 💎🤲🏻💎 (@NoBagHolder) June 8, 2021
Look at Jonah playing the literalist card. Be better dude.
— Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) June 8, 2021
That is not a good analogy.
— BWH (@BWH85) June 8, 2021
You’ve lost the plot dude.
— Swinging Cod (@SwingCod) June 8, 2021
I once considered you a serious thinker.
I am no longer burdened with that presumption.
— S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) June 8, 2021
I don’t think any of the Dispatch Boys are serious thinkers these days. TDS has a tendency to eat away at cognitive thinking.
— Steve Sickman (@SteveSickman) June 8, 2021
False equivalence.
— Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) June 8, 2021
Massive distinction between putting something *on* your body (temporary, inconsequential) and *in* your body (permanent, potentially harmful—even if small chance).
— Cole Strehlow (@TriumphalP) June 8, 2021
Yeah, not really the same thing.
— Dan 🦊🇺🇸 (@Metcage64) June 8, 2021
You still the same author of Liberal Fascism?
— Hugh Jacz (@ScubaDude2156) June 8, 2021
I appreciate the sentiment, but it is a pretty bad false equivalency. If the government issued papers about the status of your clothing maybe?
— B. Forgard (@B_For14) June 8, 2021
The “bake the cake” thing would be more like one of his publishers requiring that he write a pro-Trump opinion piece & suing him if he refused because it violated his conscience.
— David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) June 8, 2021
What other medical history questions should businesses be able to demand you answer before providing service?
— John A. Boudet (@JohnBoudet) June 8, 2021
A @MaraLiasson retweet … Jonah has had a stellar day
— Steve Reynolds (@RockinRoads) June 8, 2021
Jonah, have you heard of the term “non sequitur”?
— JJC (@LexIustitia) June 8, 2021
You once hated — hated — this kind of category error masquerading as cleverness. Once.
— Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) June 8, 2021
The level of hair splitting is amazing Jonah.
— Willis (@OU812MW) June 8, 2021
If Jonah had been decrying government overreach shutting an entire business down during the shutdowns I might take this critique more seriously.
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 8, 2021
Like virtually all never-Trumpers, Jonah is really confused.
— David Wohl (@DavidWohl) June 8, 2021
Jonah, what happened to you?
— Tricia Butler (@Triciabee13) June 8, 2021
He’s conserving conservatism.
