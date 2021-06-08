https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/jonah-goldberg-attempts-to-dunk-on-gov-greg-abbott-over-his-ban-on-vaccine-passports/

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law prohibiting businesses and government entities from requiring “vaccine passports.”

Texas is open 100%. Texans should have the freedom to go where they want without any limits, restrictions, or requirements. Today, I signed a law that prohibits any TX business or gov’t entity from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information. pic.twitter.com/JQXOe4cHgY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 7, 2021

We kind of thought HIPAA laws protected people’s private health information already, but conservative Jonah Goldberg went for the dunk:

Will you be banning “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” policies too? https://t.co/aKgMYNGdit — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2021

One thing is not like the other. — K. A. Miller (@KaMiller1) June 8, 2021

Yeah requiring proof of vaccination makes a lot more sense for a lot of businesses and government institutions. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2021

No it doesn’t. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) June 8, 2021

Extremely bad take. — Rock and Rohl (@roachman61) June 8, 2021

We’re wary of shopping for groceries next to someone who’s infected with HIV. Can we put up a sign?

15 months in and Jonah still thinks any of this is/was about public safety. C’mon, man. You’re too smart to be so damn stupid. — Scott Fogleman (@skf727) June 8, 2021

Virus prevalence is at an all time low and continuing to fall. Proof of vaccination is completely unnecessary. — Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) June 8, 2021

Ah there’s Jonah and his “conservatism” shining through again. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 8, 2021

Which vaccine?

Why not require proof for all vaccines? — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 8, 2021

So no more grocery shopping for the Goldberg family each year until you’ve all gotten your flu shots, right? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 8, 2021

I can’t believe you aren’t embarrassed by this stupid comparison. — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 8, 2021

Cash those checks, Jonah. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) June 8, 2021

Yes, asking for someone’s personal heath information is totally the same as asking them to not go barefoot while they shop. — Buy Bitcoin & HODL 💎🤲🏻💎 (@NoBagHolder) June 8, 2021

Look at Jonah playing the literalist card. Be better dude. — Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) June 8, 2021

That is not a good analogy. — BWH (@BWH85) June 8, 2021

You’ve lost the plot dude. — Swinging Cod (@SwingCod) June 8, 2021

I once considered you a serious thinker.

I am no longer burdened with that presumption. — S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) June 8, 2021

I don’t think any of the Dispatch Boys are serious thinkers these days. TDS has a tendency to eat away at cognitive thinking. — Steve Sickman (@SteveSickman) June 8, 2021

False equivalence. — Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) June 8, 2021

Massive distinction between putting something *on* your body (temporary, inconsequential) and *in* your body (permanent, potentially harmful—even if small chance). — Cole Strehlow (@TriumphalP) June 8, 2021

Yeah, not really the same thing. — Dan 🦊🇺🇸 (@Metcage64) June 8, 2021

You still the same author of Liberal Fascism? — Hugh Jacz (@ScubaDude2156) June 8, 2021

I appreciate the sentiment, but it is a pretty bad false equivalency. If the government issued papers about the status of your clothing maybe? — B. Forgard (@B_For14) June 8, 2021

The “bake the cake” thing would be more like one of his publishers requiring that he write a pro-Trump opinion piece & suing him if he refused because it violated his conscience. — David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) June 8, 2021

What other medical history questions should businesses be able to demand you answer before providing service? — John A. Boudet (@JohnBoudet) June 8, 2021

A @MaraLiasson retweet … Jonah has had a stellar day — Steve Reynolds (@RockinRoads) June 8, 2021

Jonah, have you heard of the term “non sequitur”? — JJC (@LexIustitia) June 8, 2021

You once hated — hated — this kind of category error masquerading as cleverness. Once. — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) June 8, 2021

The level of hair splitting is amazing Jonah. — Willis (@OU812MW) June 8, 2021

If Jonah had been decrying government overreach shutting an entire business down during the shutdowns I might take this critique more seriously. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 8, 2021

Like virtually all never-Trumpers, Jonah is really confused. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) June 8, 2021

Jonah, what happened to you? — Tricia Butler (@Triciabee13) June 8, 2021

He’s conserving conservatism.

