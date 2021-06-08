https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/08/jonah-goldberg-attempts-to-dunk-on-gov-greg-abbott-over-his-ban-on-vaccine-passports/

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law prohibiting businesses and government entities from requiring “vaccine passports.”

We kind of thought HIPAA laws protected people’s private health information already, but conservative Jonah Goldberg went for the dunk:

We’re wary of shopping for groceries next to someone who’s infected with HIV. Can we put up a sign?

He’s conserving conservatism.

