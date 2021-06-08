https://www.theblaze.com/news/harris-deflects-border-crisis-visit-europe

Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a cringeworthy moment Monday when she laughed — and literally waved off — pointed questions about her continued absence from the U.S.-Mexico border, saying she hasn’t “been to Europe,” either.

What happened?

During an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt set to air in full on Tuesday, Harris repeatedly deflected questions in regard to her failure to visit the border amid the country’s ongoing immigration crisis — which, as it happens, she was appointed to manage.

In a portion of the interview shown by NBC’s “Today” show, Holt pressed the vice president on the issue, noting that both Republicans and Democrats have criticized her for it.

“The question that has come up and you heard it here and you’ll hear it again I’m sure,” Holt said. “Why not visit the border? Why not see what Americans are seeing in this crisis?”

“Well, we are going to the border,” Harris answered. “We have to deal with what’s happening at the border, there’s no question about that. That’s not a debatable point. But we have to understand that there’s a reason people are arriving at our border and ask what is that reason and then identify the problem so we can fix it.”







Unsatisfied with Harris’s response, Holt circled back later in the interview to press Harris again, asking, “Do you have any plans to visit the border?”

The vice president appeared visibly frustrated at the line of questioning, and exasperatedly dismissed her visiting the border as a non-issue. “At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” she replied, waving her arms in dismay. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.” Holt then shot back: “You haven’t been to the border.” “And I haven’t been to Europe!” Harris exclaimed, laughing. “And I mean — I don’t understand the point that you’re making.”

What else?



Prior to the interview, Harris had spent time on a visit to Guatemala on Monday, where she was greeted by protesters holding signs telling her to “go home” and that “Trump won.”

At the same time, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei blasted the Biden administration, declaring that they bear much of the blame for the current migrant crisis.

Harris has previously denounced claims that she must visit the border as “political games.” Her team has instead aimed to distance Harris from the border crisis by claiming she is working on a “diplomatic level” to resolve the issue.

