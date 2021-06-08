https://www.theblaze.com/news/katt-williams-defends-cancel-culture

Comedian Katt Williams defended cancel culture by defining it as people of color striking back against people in powerful positions taking advantage of those beneath them.

Williams made the comments while a guest on the Joe Budden Podcast published on Friday.

“If you ask all of the people that didn’t make it to the NBA, if you ask them if we just lower the goal down another foot, they would all tell you they’d make it. Nobody likes the out of bounds but the outta bounds gotta be there, or you’ll run up in the stands, right?” said Williams when asked about cancel culture.

“So some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary, nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason,” he explained.

“My point is [those comedians] weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say,” he said, eliciting laughter from the hosts.

“At the end of the day, there’s no cancel culture. Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture. That was people of color, that was us policing our own culture, that was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them, and more money than them, and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter,” Williams continued.

“I don’t know what people got cancelled that we wished we had back. I don’t even know, who are they?” he asked rhetorically.

“It’s done for the reasons it’s done for, and it helped who it helped. If all that’s going to happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art,” Williams said.

“So if you want to offend you, nobody took those words away from you. ‘Dirty b***h’ ain’t been taken away, you can say that! But don’t use this word when you know this affects all of these people. Don’t use the R word when you really mean people on the spectrum. Don’t say this word instead of saying autistic, don’t say this word instead of saying little people,” he continued.

“Look, if these are the confines that keep you from doing the craft that God put for you, it probably ain’t for you,” Williams concluded.

Williams’ comments on cancel culture appeared to gain a lot of support on social media, where the video garnered millions of views.

Here’s the video of Williams’ comments defending cancel culture:

