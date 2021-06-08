https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/08/kommie-echoes-trump-tells-illegals-to-stay-out/
BRETT: Today, it is 519 days until the midterm elections in 2022, and we’re starting to see the fraying edges of what’s going on with the Kamala Harris visit to Central America. But more broadly speaking, of course, what we’re seeing from this administration — the Biden-Harris administration — is floundering in many ways.
And you can see it in an evidentiary way as a basic look at the results that are coming forth from their policies. And I know it sounds like super simple to do that. And to say, “Well, of course, yeah. We know they’re not doing a good job.” No, no. It’s not just that we know they’re not doing a good job.
People are starting to notice they’re not doing a good job. I don’t mean the anchors on CNN, MSNBC, part of Fox, whatever. I’m talking about people in the world are starting to notice that this is a car that is swerving severely and may go off the road. Kamala Harris is down in Guatemala and Mexico.
That’s where she’s been for the last 24/48 hours. She headed on down to Guatemala on Sunday, spent time there yesterday, headed over to Mexico late last night to meet with the dual presidents. You have President Giammattei in Guatemala, and you have the president they call AMLO, Lopez Obrador down in Mexico, and she had meetings with both of them.
And it is not looking good. Why? Well, she wants to go down there and tell you that she’s “searching for the root causes” of illegal migration, illegal immigration. That’s what she’s telling everybody. “I have been tasked not with going to the border but instead with going down to Central America to find out the root causes of migration happening the way it is.”
Let me take you back in time because it’s important to understand this, January 29, 2017. This is Kamala Harris’ tweet. This is the earliest days after Donald Trump was inaugurated. We’re talking nine days into his administration, and she tweets out, “Say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here. #NoBanNoWall.”
So she was a big open-borders activist back then. We know Joe Biden was a big open-borders activist back then. Remember July 27th, 2019, the famous Democrat debate. You had Joe Biden’s first outing coming out to run for the presidency alongside Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg and Eric Swalwell and a number of the other losers who did not make enough of an impact to become even considered for the nomination for the Democratic Party’s presidential run.
But was there Savannah Guthrie saying, “Hey, raise your hand. Raise your hand if you support the giving of health care to illegal immigrants!” They all raised their hands. They’re all applauding. “That’s so wonderful. You guys are so, so open-minded! So you’re open borders and you’re gonna give away free health care. This is absolutely phenomenal!”
Well, stop it right there. Go to yesterday. There in Guatemala, Vice President Kamala Harris says this.
HARRIS: I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border. Do not come! Do not come!
BRETT: That sounded a hostage tape. That sounded like they made her read that. It really does. It’s nowhere near as impassioned as, “Say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here. #NoBanNoWall.” That is, “I want you to read these exact words and say them like you mean them,” and then she goes on to say, “Please don’t come to the United States. Do not come. Do not come.” Boy, that’s persuasive. That’s persuasive.
Byron Donalds, Republican congressman from Florida, had this to say about the failing.
DONALDS: When they got rid of the stay-in-Mexico policy — when they have a policy that allows for unaccompanied children, to come into our country and be triaged and processed — all that told the cartels and the smugglers was, “Oh the United States border is open again!” There were people who were in Mexico who were not trying to cross our border under the previous administration.
Because they knew they were just going to be sent right back to Mexico, so they didn’t bother crossing. The second Joe Biden changed policy, that all went away. Our border patrol agents are overrun. They don’t have the capacity to deal with the flow that the cartels and the smugglers keep sending, and that’s not even to talk about the young females, some of them who end up in sex slavery as a result of what’s happening on the border.
BRETT: So what is the root cause of migration, then, coming across Central America and into the United States from 75 different countries, by the way? There’s only three in Central America (and the Caribbean, 75 countries) around the world have sent people into the United States through the southern border. What is the message that is there, what is the message that is resonating?
The root cause of illegal immigrant migration from the beginning of this year has been the Biden-Harris administration. Biden and Harris are the root causes. You could have saved us all that jet A fuel flying down to Guatemala and into Mexico. You could have just sat there in the White House and said, “We’re the reasons why illegal migrants are coming into the United States.”
It’s a fact. The border was secure. The border is now not secure. What changed? Harris! Biden-Harris, that’s what changed. Remember when President Trump came down the escalator then as citizen Trump and announced his presidential run? No one took him seriously. One of the main issues he ran on was illegal immigration. Rush talked about it.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards, and they tell us what we’re getting, and it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people. It’s coming from more than Mexico. It’s coming from all over South and Latin America and it’s coming probably — probably — from the Middle East. But we don’t know ’cause we have no protection and we have no competence. We don’t know what’s happening.
RUSH: This is Trump at his presidential announcement speech describing the kind of people coming here from Mexico. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing these problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, and some I assume are good people.” (laughing) I assume? (impression), “Most are reprobates and because we got stupid leadership, we don’t even know who they are.” And now here’s how he would deal with it.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build ’em very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our Southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words. Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump. Nobody. I will find within our military, I will find the General Patton or I will find General MacArthur, I will find the right guy, I will find the guy that’s going to take that military and make it really work.
RUSH: Yeah? And this is gonna resonate. All of this, all of this I’m telling you is gonna resonate with people. And here’s something else to watch. The more the media hates this and makes fun of it and laughs, the more support Trump’s gonna get. You know, Trump’s many things. He’s a serious businessman, he’s a performer — he’s got a performer’s ego. That was on display today, and some days when you see him he’s dead serious about things.
This was improv. It was by no means on a teleprompter. (laughing) He said at the end of the speech (impression), “And I’m gonna build a wall. We’re gonna build the biggest, it’s gonna be the best wall. There’s isn’t gonna be a better wall anywhere in the world. We’re gonna build a wall on the Southern border and we’re gonna make Mexico pay for it.” And the place went nuts. There’s not a single political consultant working in politics that would have advised Trump to say what he said today or would stand by and watch it said. There’s no political consultant on earth in this country that would want to be associated with what Trump did today.
BRETT: That is Rush Limbaugh, and that is President Trump. That was on June the 16, 2015. So we’re just about a week shy of it being six years ago. The border was secured. We all saw it. We did not imagine it. We know that was the case. And now when the vice president of the United States goes down to Guatemala, they’re mocking her with banners that say things like that “Trump won.”
They’re mocking here with banners that say things like that, “Kamala, mind your own business.” Images posted on Twitter show other signs, including ones that said to Biden’s migration czar, “Kamala, go home!” Somebody else put up a poster that read, “Guatemala is pro-life. #MamalaHelpMe.” Harris doesn’t have biological children, just stepchildren.
The reality is, they are not taking her seriously.
One sign hanging over a roadway, per the New York Post: “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals #FueraDeGuatemala,” and the president of Guatemala is furious because he has got a mess on his hands brought to you by the Biden-Harris administration. The root causes, the root causes of this migration catastrophe, it’s the Biden-Harris ticket.
And the sad reality is, the 80 million that voted for Biden and Harris, I guarantee you, the majority of them probably didn’t want this to happen, but they’re now part of the responsibility.
BRETT: One of the things that struck me yesterday was watching this joint in Guatemala City where the vice president, Kamala Harris and the president of Guatemala were together — and again, his name is Alejandro Giammattei, and he stood there right alongside her, and he said of Vice President Harris, “We’re not on the same side of the same coin on migration.”
Quote, “We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving.” They don’t want to Guatemalan residents and citizens leaving Guatemala. They don’t want to hollow out their labor force. They don’t. They also don’t need the inflow from other countries pouring through Guatemala to get to Mexico.
You’re talking about a whole range of different problems in these countries. You may have had governance issues. You might have issues connected to whether or not there’s corruption, right? Sure, okay. We understand that. There’s corruption in Chicago, violence on the streets of these cities and these countries. We got terrible violence on the streets of Chicago and New York.
I mean, these are problems that are shared hemispherically. But here’s the reality: Guatemala has got some problems. They had a couple of hurricanes. They acknowledge that. They also acknowledge that they were too difficult in terms of their pandemic lockdown. They wouldn’t permit people to move around the inside of the country, so that a poor family someplace could not go to another part of Guatemala to go find work.
Instead, they just leave Guatemala and come to the United States. This has all been acknowledged. So here comes Kamala Harris, who still has not been to the United States border with Mexico. She sits down this morning with Lester Holt there on NBC, and he asks her a direct question, and she gives a pretty weak answer.
HOLT: Do you have any plans to visit the border?
HARRIS: I, at some point..o. You know, we’re going to the border, we’ve been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.
HOLT: Do you haven’t been to the border?
HARRIS: I… At some point… Eh… (sputters) Y’know…. Aye… (deep breath) We are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So, this whole… This whole thing about the border… We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border!
HOLT: You haven’t been to the border.
HARRIS: (sputters) Uh, I… And I haven’t been to Europe. (pause)
HOLT: (silence)
HARRIS: (fake laughter) I mean, I don’t… I don’t understand the point that you’re making!
BRETT: We’re witnessing somebody who is in charge of the very serious policy — and don’t forget she’s also in charge of getting the For the People Act passed. That was the other task that President Biden handed to her. She’s doing a terrible job with what’s going on in these countries that are sending migrants into the United States — and the reality is, I wouldn’t want to go to the border if I were Kamala Harris or Joe Biden because I created the disaster on the American border.